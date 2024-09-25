Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 12, 2024, property located at Shirley Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Jaqueline and Louis Souza to Gregory and Margo Martin for $60,000.

On Sept. 12, 2024, property located at 2314 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego, from James Walby to Jamie and Stacy Reynolds for $38,930.

On Sept. 13, 2024, property located at Fairfield Road, Town of Candor, from Nathan and Kristina Burkholder to Jonathon and Rosemary Miller for $70,525.

On Sept. 13, 2024, property located at Drybrook Road, Tioga, from Delsey Properties Inc. to Daniel Winstedt for $18,000.

On Sept. 13, 2024, property located at 9 Frank Hyde Rd., from Jonathan and Audra Marks to Samuel and Anna Reeves for $45,000.

On Sept. 16, 2024, property located at 120 Davis Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from David W. Curkendall Living Trust By Successor Trustee to Leland Curkendall for $50,000.

On Sept. 16, 2024, property located at 15 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from Christina Young to Anthony Ierardi for $150,000.

On Sept. 16, 2024, property located at Harding Rd., Town of Barton, from Thomas and Tracy Wright to Joshua Proudler for $480,000.

On Sept. 17, 2024, property located at 3425 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Carrie Rockefeller and Michael Ruckhardt to Carrie Rockefeller for $95,060.

On Sept. 17, 2024, property located at 120 Davis Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Gerald Curkendall By Agent and Julie Curkendall As Agent to Leland Curkendall for $30,000.

On Sept. 18, 2024, property located at 182 Emory Chapel Rd., Town of Barton, from Lena Anderson to Ashley O’connor for $50,000.

On Sept. 18, 2024, property located at West Hill School Road, Town of Richford, from Frank Caracciolo, Frank Caracciolo Jr. and Maria Caracciolo to Velasquez Real Estate NY Corp. for $30,000.