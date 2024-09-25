Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Well hello. As you can see I am in a store. Gail took me there to try and get me adopted. A lot of people said how cute I was, but no one said they wanted me.

Gail came to Berkshire where I was born along with eight other kittens. She only had room for two of us and I was one of the lucky ones. I went and got neutered and had all my shots and dewormer so now I am ready for a home.

My buddy and I play all the time. I am about five months old now and Gail needs to find a lot of us homes real soon. Gail’s dad is going to have to come live with her and she needs room for him and to make it safe so he doesn’t fall on us cats.

Please think about adopting one of us to help Gail out. She has her last raffle at Up the Creek Consignment, which is closing its doors in early October. You can always donate bottles and cans to help at the Redemption Center in Owego.

Call Gail to find out more about us at (607) 689-3033. Thank you!