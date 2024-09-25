Readers’ Column for the week of September 25, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

To the person that paid it forward last weekend, paying for our brunch at Sally’s in Nichols, that was so kind of you and we didn’t have time to thank you. There are still kind folks in this world.

With every day and every year, you have a greater probability of experiencing a weather / climate extreme. That is a fact. To automatically accept judgment by the Climate Pornographers that this is resultant of CO2 is to be an addle-headed useful idiot. It is the idiots who think they are so smart as to understand all the complexities of planet Earth and those with an agenda who use it. Consider politician and lawyer Al Gore! The ocean level at Fort Severn, Ontario is falling (not rising) 13 centimeters (not millimeters) per year, and it is easy to understand should one elect not to be ignorant.

Free hospital bed, 20 years old but still functional, must be picked up. Call (607) 765-8577.

“Books hold most of the secrets of the world, most of the thoughts that men and women have had. And when you are reading a book, you and the author are alone together, just the two of you.” — EB WHITE

Am I missing something? If you live in Newark Valley, which is in New York State, don’t the taxes you pay to the state go towards the grants they award out? Thus, Newark Valley residents did indeed contribute to these grants, not only to themselves, but also to grants given out to other ‘burgs, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars! It’s their money! NYS money doesn’t come from the tooth fairy or Santa Claus. Saying “no portion of the grant award came from village taxes” is the usual political smoke and mirrors, splitting hairs, peeing on legs and saying it’s raining, flim flam.

To the person looking for kitten(s), Gail’s Tails has a column in this publication every week. She rescues abandoned cats and kittens. If she doesn’t have a furry friend that suits, I’m sure she can refer you. There are numerous shelters in the area, such as Stray Haven, with beautiful kittens and cats waiting for homes. All will help with shots and neutering.

A disabled senior needs help taking care of two horses; Halsey Valley Road, Town of Tioga; Cash paid daily. Call (607) 687-4270.

To the person looking to adopt some kittens; have you read the Pennysaver cover to cover? Gail’s Tails has a cat or kitten in the column every week needing to find a home. They are not free animals. There is an adoption fee for the money spent to spay / neuter the cat and get it the shots needed, along with dewormer and a flea treatment. The cost of this is not cheap. If you are interested in adopting kittens, then call me at (607) 689-3033.

To whoever paid the electric bill after five years to get the street lights turned on at exit 64 and on Southside Drive, THANK YOU! It’s nice to be able to see what’s in front of you for a change.

I am seeing reports on Facebook, and on the Village of Owego page of multiple power outages last weekend. If you look at the NYSEG outage page you will see the extent of the problem. Customers are very upset. You might want to look into this to put pressure on the utility to provide an acceptable response and their plans to improve service going forward. You can go to the Facebook Page to see all the complaints. Although I don’t live in that area, I live in the Town of Colesville, but I am no stranger to this problem and, personally, what affects one, affects all. Thank goodness we have fair weather this weekend, however, power outages still affect health, water and air quality access, food safety, highway and street traffic (lights), and numerous other aspects of living in a community.

Our Owego Free Academy Indian: Why was our Owego Free Academy entrance Indian granite monument removed? I am upset, and many of my former students are also upset. As class advisor for our OFA Class of 1986, many of us are still asking WHY as Owego Indians have always been important to Owego and my many students. OFA Class Advisor, Curtis Pooler 9-16-24.

Yes, just a quick shout out to the Candor Highway Department Supervisor. I see him mowing the sides of the road on Saturday on his day off up on Anderson Hill and Lord Hill. We really appreciate it. Thank you very much!

Thank you to our law enforcement officers, you have a very challenging job. As an honest citizen, I greatly appreciate it. Please ticket or take care of violations when people are driving with loud exhausts and all these other annoying illegal behaviors. It’s not fair to those who follow all the rules and do our best to be good citizens. It’s just like letting a bully get away with whatever they want. You are law enforcement, please enforce the laws we have to make our living environment as good as possible and maybe those people will become responsible citizens.

I try to always see the best in people, but I eventually come to realize that unless you have an important position or something of status you don’t get any help. The little people do not seem to get heard or get help, so I don’t know what to do. It took me a while to figure it out, but I guess it’s true.

National Political Viewpoints

It would be informative if those who support VP Harris to be President to write in of five or less programs of legislation she introduced, promoted, or supported in the previous three and a half years that has had a direct benefit for our country, state, or your personal welfare, making the quality of a better life for you and yours.

Last week there was a comment about not seeing any banners for Harris; personally, I put the safety of myself and that of my family and property before any banner in my yard given the mentality of some of the Trump Cult.

I am so sick of people bad mouthing immigrants and blaming them for taking jobs away from us. First of all, all Americans are descended from immigrants, unless you are of American Indian heritage. Mostly, immigrants are not taking our good paying jobs. If you work for a school, or a hospital, or Lockheed, no immigrant is taking your job. Do you know where immigrants work? Cleaning hotel rooms and washing dishes in restaurants, and spending dawn to dusk picking our fruits and vegetables in the hot sun. We Americans are lazy and think that hard manual labor is beneath us, so we don’t even want those jobs! We have to stop treating immigrants like criminals. They are doing the difficult, dirty work in this country.

Is no one concerned that polls continue to show both candidates pretty much equal? That, out of all the supposedly brilliant minds in this country, we don’t have a strong, standout candidate that is a cut above and has policies that work for a significant majority of our citizens? Has our system of government become so complicated and bloated that having someone who appeals to a larger part of voters, no matter what party, is now impossible? We need a hero / heroine; we deserve better than either of these choices (one clearly foisted upon us).

It was fascinating hearing Trump this week pandering to an Atlanta crowd, claiming that the Democrats “want to take your guns”. Why is it fascinating? In 2018 Trump held a televised conference (which included Mike Pence and Pat Toomey) in which he (1) accused everyone at the table of being “afraid of the NRA” and (2) said “take the guns first, go through due process second”. This was in the context of sensible gun control, and specifically with regard to taking guns away from dangerous people. Republicans opposed it across the board, and Trump supported it. This is the exact same gun control that Kamala Harris supports, but now Trump is so desperate for votes that he has flip-flopped and has the exact opposite position that he so fervently held in 2018.

If the GOP has its way, the women of the U.S. will be barefoot, pregnant, and caring for their senior parents that can’t survive on SSI and Medicare. If you haven’t read Project 2025, which Trump says he isn’t a part of, guess again. All politicians say whatever it takes to get elected and then do whatever the lobbyist wants.

Fifty plus years ago I registered as an Independent because I didn’t feel either of the two primary party’s had all the answers. I haven’t changed my mind; the behavior of both parties will be the end of the country, they refuse to do what is best for all American’s and have no idea what compromise is! The current Congress is so preoccupied with impeaching someone that they have accomplished nothing. The Trump Cult is scaring the hell out of me; I don’t understand how they can remain loyal to this narcissist, lying, bully and felon.

I can’t believe what’s happened to the Democratic Party these days. They have the ridiculous idea that the government shouldn’t be telling us who we can marry, what books we can read, and what we can do with our own bodies. Those of us who supposedly believe in small government know it should control all these things.

Trump is planting the seed now that the election will be rigged, just as he did in 2020. What happens if he wins, is it still rigged or is it legitimate? Just curious.

Here we go again. Lester Holt just hit his low point. I am so sick of him and David Muir, I don’t really know where to turn to hear unbiased news coverage. Fox and NewsMax are now on the top of my list for the most unbiased and accurate coverage. After Donald Trump’s second attempted assassination, Lester Holt had the NERVE to blame it all on Donald Trump himself. I can’t tolerate these so-called reporters anymore. They have no backbone, unless they truly believe what they are saying, or they are just afraid of losing their jobs if they don’t stand up to what their network owners tell them. If they truly believe in what they report and say, I can only pray for them. The Democratic Party owns their networks and THEM. Trump is the only one that can save us. Make a change. May GOD BLESS our U.S.A.

“The Donald” Dangerous Desperate… Deranged Delusional. A real pity party crybaby-clown: strange. Lost in his own private house of mirrors: around the bend, over the cliff.

“Huey Long, Charles Lindbergh had a baby – Donald Trump” – Anthony Scaramucci

Anybody that watched that debate the other night between Kamala Harris and Donald J. Trump, it was pretty obvious to see who the sane person was and who the raving lunatic was. He had nothing to say and every time they asked a question he never answered, and beat around the bush the subject of immigration. All they have is the immigration to complain about because they have no policy. And the policy they do have is bad for the American people. It favors the rich and the billionaires.

Well, people in New York, you can thank Governor Hochul and Chuck Schumer. We have immigrants in upstate New York. Elmira has a bunch of immigrants; they’ve been bringing them in during the night. Thank you Chuck Schumer and Hochul, thank you very much!

You Democrats crack me up. For years you’ve hated Dick Cheney. You’ve called him a war criminal. Now that he’s endorsed Comrade Kamala you’re all excited about it and started saying what a great guy he is. How pathetic.

Remember who got rid of Roe v. Wade? Now it’s time to get rid of him. I won’t even mention his name. He isn’t worth it.

If you believe Donald Trump when he says immigrants are eating cats and dogs and geese you people will believe anything that comes out of his mouth. If he told you that the moon is made of cream cheese, you would believe that. Man, that guy’s lost his mind!

All you Democrats out there, can you explain to me why the Democrats in Congress are fighting a law that makes you prove that you’re an American citizen to vote in an election? Why would you do that?

I wish Democrats would stop blaming the price of groceries on price gouging. It has nothing to do with it. Take some responsibility. It’s your policies that have caused all this inflation. Everything you did from day one, starting with your war on fossil fuels. Amazing how Democrats will blame all their problems on somebody else when it’s all their doing.

I hate to say it, but I think Donald Trump has absolutely no respect for women and I feel for the women who look to support him because I don’t think they have any respect for themselves.

A totally ridiculous debate after the first question as I could tell it was going to be biased, one sided, and full of Kamala lies. Why does she continue to spread lies about Trump? For instance, taking away Social Security, that’s not true. If he were going to do that he would have done that when he was president before. I’m voting for Trump, my life as it is now is terrible. I cannot vote Harris and trust that her joy and her vision for the future will benefit me. If it were true, why did she not expand on it? Why hasn’t she done it in the three-plus years she’s been in office?

I can’t believe people are complaining about the increase in their electric bills. The Biden and Harris administration is to blame because of their policies to help everyday Americans. It’s all too real, and then it means nothing. They said nothing is wrong with the economy.

Justin Timberlake is a Democrat. He has nothing to worry about with his hearing and his DWI charge. It means nothing; so let him go.

Isn’t it funny how today’s Democratic Party has redefined the word liberal? It used to be accepting, and respecting other people’s opinions. Now they censor you, try to put you in jail, and if all else fails we’ll try to kill you. I don’t know what to say.

The Democrats tried to kill Trump again today for the second time. Is there nothing they won’t do? Wow! How pathetic.

In regards to the upcoming election, do not vote for the candidate just because they are in the same political party that you are in, whether it’s Democrat or Republican. Put that aside. Do not vote for a candidate based on their personality or whether you like them or dislike them. Vote based on their platform and their track record. Before you vote just ask yourself one simple question, was I better off four years ago? If you will be honest with yourself, I think you’ll make the right decision.

Harris and Walz have to quit telling the American people that Trump is a threat to America and a danger to society. They are just drilling into people’s heads how Trump is such a monster. About time they take some responsibility for their mouths as well. We have to stop setting off these mentally ill people that are doing the things that they’re doing, the assassination attempts and so forth.

The Democrats try to assassinate Trump for the second time in two months, and what does the fake news do? They try to blame it on Trump, blame it on his rhetoric. That’s pretty rich coming from people that call Trump a racist, a bigot, a Nazi, and a threat to democracy 24 hours a day. That’s all they have got? And that’s all they say and they’re going to say, Trump is the one that spreads fear, anger and hatred? Wow, unbelievable! Actually, you’ve been doing it for 10 years, so it’s not the reason; it’s been going on for 10 years.

Don’t let some pop singer tell you what to do who will be forgotten in 100 years. Think for yourself!

Trump is so crooked he has to screw his pants on every morning.

What is it with you Trumpsters and dogs? Trump calls women dogs. The Governor of South Dakota goes out and shoots her dog. And now Trump says the Haitian immigrants are eating dogs. The Republican Party has gone to the dogs.

Listen up MAGA supporters, Trump’s lips are moving, so the lies are coming. The migrants in Ohio are here legally, not illegally, and they’re not aliens, they’re legal migrants. The Republican governor and mayor have all said this is not true, the eating of cats and dogs, you’re just causing us problems. Please stop!

The people on The View better get out and see what life is all about and what’s going on. They wouldn’t even have a program if they didn’t talk about Trump. It’s Trump this, and Trump that. For one hour, on their program, it’s all about Trump, but I guess they’re doing some good advertising for him.

