Save a life – free Narcan Day in Tioga County

Tioga County Public Health, in partnership with the Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Tioga County Mental Hygiene, will be holding multiple opioid overdose prevention trainings with Free Narcan kits available across Tioga County on Sept. 26, 2024.

Save A Life Day started in 2020 in West Virginia to educate the community about substance use disorder, opioid overdose, and to provide free Narcan kits. Opioids have become more dangerous due to the increase of the synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, being mixed into many drugs including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and counterfeit pills.

Tioga County continues to lose residents every year to opioid overdoses. Rural communities are more at risk for overdose deaths due to extended first responder response times. When administered in time, the lifesaving medication, naloxone, also known as Narcan, can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and help save someone’s life.

Narcan has become easier to access in Tioga County through Opioid Overdose Prevention Programs, Public Access Narcan Boxes, and pharmacies. Anyone can become trained on how to reverse an opioid overdose.

In response to Save A Life: Free Narcan Day, there will be Narcan trainings and Narcan available across Tioga County at the following locations on Thursday, Sept. 26:

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Spencer Food Cupboard (91 Orchard St. in Spencer, N.Y.)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. : The Red Door (359 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.)

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Tioga Downs (2384 W River Rd., Nichols, N.Y.)

Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend an Opioid Overdose Prevention Training and keep Narcan in your possession, especially if you live with someone who takes prescription pain medications, has a substance use disorder, or is currently in recovery.

Those with questions may contact Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.

For more information on this event, visit Tioga County Public Health or Tioga ASAP on Facebook.