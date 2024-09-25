Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 9, 2024 through Sept. 15, 2024 there were 131 calls for service, 11 traffic tickets were issued, there was one mental health hold reported, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Stacy M. Conklin, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Violating Article 19 Air Pollution Control Act of the Environmental Control Law (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Smoke Condition at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Conklin was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nicholas R. Quinn, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Violating Article 19 Air Pollution Control Act of the Environmental Control Law (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Smoke Condition at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Quinn was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brian D. Nornhold, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Nornhold was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Thomas E. Moshier, age 57 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Collision on West Main Street. Moshier was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.