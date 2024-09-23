Harris Diner Celebrates Centennial!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Harris Diner, located at 79 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y., has reason to celebrate. It was one hundred years ago, and on Sept. 24, 1924, that the first diner graced the property.

Owner Sam Harris and his staff welcome the community, and new patrons, too, on Sept. 24 to dine as if it were the 1950’s again.

According to their special Centennial Menu, fresh, piping hot coffee will be served for ten cents. A piece of delicious homemade signature pie, made by long-time server Melissa Cotton, will cost fifteen cents. Have it a la mode for 25 cents.

Order up your favorite breakfast food, from omelet’s, wheat cakes or French toast, or if you’re in the mood for lunch fare, try a cheeseburger, grilled ham and cheese, or BLT.

The two-page menu is sure to please all appetites. The prices on Tuesday will surely be a trip back in time.

Sam Harris, owner and operator since 1982, says that his customers are like family, and welcomes all to celebrate the special occasion. Hours for Tuesday’s celebration are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call (607) 687-6689.

A full story about the Harris Diner Centennial will be published in Sunday’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.