Letter: Political campaigning is NOT ‘Official Business’!

Dear Editor,

I am surprised that not one conservative news network (OANN, NewsMax, the first, etc.) has even mentioned this; again, here is a controversy concerning Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party that needs to be addressed.

As the (ahem) sitting Vice President of the United States of America, Harris has a perfect right to utilize Air Force Two FOR OFFICIAL BUSINESS ONLY. However, just as Joe Biden did when he was Vice President, Harris is utilizing this asset illegally as a personal taxi service for her political campaigning and NOT for OFFICIAL BUSINESS!

Political campaigning is NOT “Official Business”! I have seen her use Air Force Two only a few times on Official Business compared to the number of times used for “Political Campaigning”!

Who is paying for all this, the American taxpayer? It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to fly this plane just for a short trip, never mind long trips (add the fuel, the pilots, crews, maintenance escort fighter planes, escort fighter pilots, escort fighter plane fuel, airport ground crews, airport security, airport ground transportation, Federal Government ground vehicles and their fuels requirements, etc).

Why are the American taxpayers required to foot these costs for other than official business? A bill for each use of Air Force Two should be sent to Ms. Harris or the Democratic Party for political campaigning. On the other hand, why is Ms. Harris or the Democratic Party not required to charter or buy his or her own plane(s) for political campaigning?

I can tell you for a fact that President Trump used Air Force One for Official Business only. Any other time he used his own planes, paid for out of his own pocket, and did not have the American taxpayer foot the bill for his “Non-Official” travel! (Look it up for yourself.)

Just imagine how much this would anger Ms. Harris and/or the Democratic Party if they had to take away from the “Big Money Campaign Donations” to pay for expenses like this.

I sure hope one of the conservative news sources or our conservative politicians (Republican or Democrat) would point this out and run with it!

Sincerely,

Richard Bearse

Newark Valley, N.Y.