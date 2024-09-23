Anniversary of the attacks of 9-11 observed in Owego

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A memorial service to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in 2001 was held on Sept. 11 at the 9-11 Memorial at the Town of Owego’s Hickories Park.

Fire and emergency service personnel, local police, government leaders, and members of the public attended the ceremony.

The Campville Fire Department displayed the American Flag by hoisting it via an aerial truck ladder. The American and POW/MIA flags at the memorial site flew at half-staff to remember those who perished on 9-11.

Guest speakers at the ceremony included Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci and Deputy Supervisor Dean Morgan, New York State Assemblyman Christopher Friend, Owego resident and former Tioga County Veteran Services Agency Director John Holton, and OFD Fire Police Captain John Hitchings, along with OFD member Ken Coleman. Pastor Bob Harris offered the invocation and the concluding prayer at the end of the ceremony.

The OFA Chamber Singers, led by choral teacher Megan Burrell, performed the “Star Spangled Banner” along with a beautiful rendition of the song “Someday,” which weaved in lyrics from the hymn, “Amazing Grace.”

The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard, accompanied by a bagpiper, posted the colors. Hitchings rang the fireman’s bell to signify the times of the attacks.

The 9-11 memorial was dedicated eight years ago, Morgan explained, and consists of two rail sections from the World Trade Center, a raised map that depicts the plane routes, a memorial bench, and three trees that were planted to represent the three states where the planes crashed.

In addition, Morgan noted, “Signs like the one in front of the podium will be placed along New York State Routes 17, 17C, and 434,” which, he said, will help visitors locate the memorial.

Holton shared, “This day is personal to me, and we must not forget.”

Holton shared that two of his sons served to protect our nation at the time of 9-11. Holton’s oldest son was called to duty to fly a jet for the Air Force, and to provide combat cover over the northeastern U.S.

Holton remarked, “It’s a horror that anyone couldn’t ever imagine.”

And then, several months later, Holton’s younger son volunteered to deploy as an Air Force Officer, and left stateside duty to live in a cargo container to carry out special tasks.

Holton added, “Many volunteered during and after 9-11, and whose lives have been changed forever. Let us not forget them, for heroes still walk among us.”

Hitchings thanked all for attending the 9-11 ceremony, and gave a nod to “the young people, they are our future.”

Coleman, a retired NYC police officer who worked during the incredible aftermath of 9-11, is now an OFD member and thanked everyone from Owego who traveled to New York City to assist.

Assemblyman Friend commented, “I believe we have forgotten, we are not teaching this subject in our schools like we should.”

Friend further shared that more work needs to be done to assure that those who pose a threat are not allowed to cross our border unchecked and unidentified, and referenced the terrorist pilots who trained to fly in Florida.

Castellucci thanked all in attendance, and, along with Morgan, extended a special thank you to Jim Raftis, Sr. for his long-time dedication to the community. Raftis was unable to attend the 9-11 ceremony this year.

Castellucci remarked, “The latest generation is not being told what happened, so these ceremonies are important to continue,” adding, “We will never forget.”

Morgan remembered Derek James Statkevicus, an Apalachin native employed by KBW Bank that lost his life on 9-11 while working in the firm’s 86th floor World Trade Center offices. Morgan placed a wreath near a granite bench dedicated to Derek in 2016.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, V.F.W. 1371 member Steve Palinosky performed “Taps.”

Prior to the 9-11 ceremony, Castellucci issued a proclamation stating that Sept. 9 through 15, 2024 is “National Patriotism Week.” In coordination with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, all citizens are asked to express gratitude, honor our nation and recognize our freedoms that were won through great sacrifices.

You can view more photos at https://www.facebook.com/share/p/RUPGktQwS3RPmiif/.