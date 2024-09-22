What’s Happening for the week of September 22, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday at 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 23

Newark Valley Fire District Special Meeting, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Fire District Station, 7151 St. Rt. 38, Newark Valley. To discuss the 2025 budget and any other business that needs to be discussed.

Last sign up for Valley Chorus Winter Concert, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Kevin Doherty’s music room in Waverly High School. Park in the back of the school. We practice every Monday night unless school is closed. Concert dates are December 14 and 15.

SEPTEMBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Register the Tuesday before Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. or until full.

Flu Shot Clinic with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

NV Community Connection to celebrate their first anniversary. Visit them between 5 and 7 p.m. and share taco bowls and ice cream, and bring your ideas. Donations are always appreciated.

Finance Committee Meeting of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 3:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Economic Development Planning Conference Room #109, 56 Main St., Owego.

Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Economic Development Planning Conference Room #109, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 27

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.

Smart Shopping: Couponing and Income Boosters for Grocery Savings with Visions Federal Credit Union, 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips and ways to manage and effectively use coupons to save on essential purchases. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about apples. The Puppet Theatre will also be joining them at both sessions! All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

SEPTEMBER 27 to SEPTEMBER 29

Newark Valley High School Class of 1974 50th reunion. Contact them at nvhsclassof1974@gmail.com for more information about tickets; registration information can be found at www.nvhs1974.org. All classmates are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 28

Movie Night, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

North Barton Grange #45 150th Birthday celebration, noon to 4 p.m., 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

Books and a Bonfire, noon to 4 p.m.; listen to stories out in the garden, toast marshmallows over the fire, and paint a pumpkin. Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome. Registration is required and the rain date will be the following Saturday. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117. Hosted by 2 Rivers Insurance.

Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

Chainsaw Safety and Productivity Seminar, 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Route 96 Power & Paddle, Candor. The cost is $75 per participant, and pre-registration is required. Call (607) 659-7693 for more information or to register.

Little Meadows Community Day & Bonfire begins at 2 p.m. with a parade through town in Little Meadows, Pa., and surrounding the Fire Hall. There will be food for purchase, Bingo and a Bounce House, and music. At 4 p.m. the hayrides begin and Cornhole Tournament signups begin for a 5 p.m. start. Contact Matt Thetga at (570) 867-0008 for more information. The cost is $20 per person or $40 per team, with 100% payout. There will be fireworks and a bonfire at 7:30 p.m., and a basket raffle at 8 p.m.

OCTOBER 1

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club, 6 p.m. Potluck Supper, 7:30 p.m. Program, Airport Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Dan Rhodes, Education Coordinator from the Bradford County Conservation District, will present a program on Game birds. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call (607) 425-7426.

OCTOBER 2

TOI’s Annual Community Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. A wide range of community-based service providers, agencies and businesses will be on hand to provide valuable information and resources. TOI’s Family Health Clinic will be providing flu shots and blood pressure screenings. Admission is free and door prizes will be available. All visitors to the Health Fair can enter to win a $100 gift card. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

Estate Planning Information Session with dinner to follow, 5:45 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. RSVP no later than Sept. 30 to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or by calling (607) 308-1503.

OCTOBER 4

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 4 and 5

Oktoberfest, Most Holy Rosary, 2596 Main St., Maine, N.Y., Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food, a bake sale, basket raffle, 50/50 super raffle, kids’ games, adult games, and entertainment. Visit https://mostholyrosary-maineny.org/Oktoberfest for more details.

OCTOBER 4, 5 and 6

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 5

BBQ Pork and Sloppy Joe Sandwich Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., Spencer. Served with macaroni and cheese, Cole slaw, and a brownie. Donation.

Apalachin Fall Highway Clean Up, 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at BEAM ELECTRONICS on Route 434. The amount of time is about two hours to pick up and bag trash. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather. Clean up supplies will be provided.

OCTOBER 5 and 6

Newark Valley Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead Museum, Route 38, Newark Valley. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $5 for students six and older, $5 for NVHS members, and $20 for a family (two adults and three or more children). There will be food, live music, apples, kids’ activities, an 1800’s home tour, horse and wagon rides, crafters, nature trails, and much more. Visit nvhistory.org for more information.

OCTOBER 6

National Life Chain, a prayerful witness for the unborn, coordinated by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life begins at 2 p.m. in nine locations: Owego, near the Courthouse; Nichols, West River Road at the Rte. 17 Exit; Athens Twp., Elmira Street across from Wendy’s; Towanda, in front of the Courthouse; Canton, Main Street; Dushore, Main Street at traffic light; Wyalusing, Rte. 6 at St Mary’s; Meshoppen, Rte. 6 near PS Bank; and Tunkhannock, in front of Nativity BVM. All are invited to attend and pray for 60 to 90 minutes: approved signs provided. Visit lifechain.org for more information or call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

Pancake Breakfast, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Rte. 17C, Endicott. Freewill offering.

OCTOBER 7

TOI’s Annual Aging Public Hearing, 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend to provide input and suggestions regarding Aging programs and make recommendations on how TOI can improve services to older adults in the community. TOI staff will also review program highlights and accomplishments. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 313 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 9

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic. 1-4 p.m. at Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass Lunch, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church; bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. Coffee will be furnished. Wade Jacobson will entertain on his keyboard.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Please use the side entrance and go downstairs to the Valley Seniors’ room. An elevator is available. The Program will be “They fall from the Sky”, presented by Diane and Carl Patzer from Ithaca. Everyone is welcome to this free program. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.chehannarocks.com.

OCTOBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 11, 12 and 13

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 12

Owego Ticket Auction, doors open at 6 p.m., drawing at 7 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Goodrich Road, Owego. The cost is 25 tickets for $2.00, including a door prize ticket. There will be a Bake Sale, and Hot Dogs and drinks will be available to purchase.

OCTOBER 12 and 13

Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Art Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free Admission.

OCTOBER 14

Take Out Meal, pick up from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Generous portions of turkey, two sides, vegetable, and pie for $12. Call (607) 699-3302 to order.

OCTOBER 15

Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 16

Crash Course in Credit with Visions Federal Credit Union, 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn to check your credit score, understand credit types, and build a strong credit score. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 18

Spencer Senior Social Hour on Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults! Join TOI for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER 18, 19 and 20

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 20

Fall Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Proceeds benefit the Annual Children’s Picnic and Christmas Party.

OCTOBER 22

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by Owego Lions Club.

Managing Stress and Holiday Budgeting, 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips for creating a manageable holiday spending plan, strategies to cope with seasonal stress, and creative alternatives to monetary gifts. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

OCTOBER 24

“Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 for more information or to make an appointment.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St. Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes Bratwurst, German potato salad, vegetables, and a festive dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 25

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Financial Independence Presentation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 26

Third Annual Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Department Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. Lunch, provided by the Fire Company, will be available for purchase. They are looking for Craft Vendors. Send an email to slynch4stny@twc.com or lmumcc175@gmail.com.

OCTOBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treat, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Methodist Church, Main Street, Newark Valley. Free hot dogs and chips.

Halloween Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center. Enjoy a delicious lunch of “Ghoulash” followed by a Halloween party with costumes, music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 2

Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., Spencer. There will be crafts, a bake sale, and a concession stand. Vendor spots are available by calling (607) 589-6366.

NOVEMBER 18

Vendor Registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market. Join them on Nov. 30; applications can be picked up at the front desk of the library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. There is a $10 registration fee for each 10×10 spot. This is an outdoor event, so be prepared for Wintery weather. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 18. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.