Tickets to go on sale for ‘Dancing United with the Starz’

Tickets for “Dancing United with the Starz”, the Tioga United Way’s premier fundraising event planned for December this year at the Tioga Downs Ballroom, will go on sale on Sept. 26 at noon.

Tickets are $100 each, with tables of 10 available. Payment methods are cash or checks made to Tioga United Way, and via Venmo @tiogaunitedway or PayPal @tiogaunitedway.

Meredith will be at Tioga Opportunities, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., on Thursday, Sept. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. for the first day of the sale.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaunitedway.com or Find them on Facebook.