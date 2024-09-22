Letter: Which Kamala is Trump going to debate?

Dear Editor,

Kamala Harris is going to do and say whatever she needs to do to get elected. Why is she reversing all of her positions?

She cast the tie-breaking vote that caused tips to be taxed. Now she is against it. She said she was against fracking. Now she is for it. She was one of the main sponsors of the “green new deal”, which included mandates for EV’s. Now she is saying she is against a ban on plastic straws.

Bernie Sanders let the cat out of the bag. He says she has not abandoned her socialist views, but is moderating them in order to get elected.

Which Kamala is Trump going to debate? What policy positions is she articulating? What has she done in the last three and a half years to make life easier for the American people? All the negative comments I see written here don’t mention one thing she has accomplished. It’s just Trump’s personality derangement syndrome.

You can’t win an election just voting against somebody. You have got to stand for something. I can elaborate on what Trump’s administration has done.

For example, we had a southern border and the flow of illegal immigration was slowed to a trickle. We were energy-independent and the cost of energy was low and sinking. There was peace in the Middle East thanks to Trump’s initiatives, especially the Abraham Accords. There was more peace, generally.

Putin did not invade Ukraine during Trump’s tenure. Unemployment was the lowest it had been in decades; minority unemployment was the lowest on record. Inflation was 1.4%. Real wages were rising, especially at the lower end of the scale. Trump rolled back onerous and counterproductive regulations that hampered prosperity. Trump began dismantling the Title IX insanity at colleges and universities. He also took aim at DEI and ESG initiatives that had so negatively affected American businesses and government agencies.

How about giving me one thing that Harris has done the past three and a half years instead of just trashing Trump all the time.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.