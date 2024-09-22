Marvin Park and its beginnings

By Emma M. Sedore, Tioga County Historian —

Marvin Park! We all know where it is and have been there many times, but did you know that 100 years ago the village of Owego became its official owner? Before that the Tioga County Agricultural Society, who first used it for harness racing as early as 1869 on a fenced-in half-mile graded track, owned it. The track was known as the Driving Park.

During the summer months, fair exhibits were held inside the track. In the following years the society began to put more emphasis on the fairs and the park began to be known as the Fair Grounds. It continued with horse racing, but spent more on prizes and for paid performers like wild-west shows, high-wire acts, balloon ascensions and more. It was turning into a carnival atmosphere and as costs went up, the society sunk deeper into debt.

By the early 1920s, a movement began to sell the fairgrounds to the village of Owego, but it did not happen until July 21, 1924. Charles D. Marvin, an investment broker, philanthropist and the President (Mayor) of the village of Owego from 1920-1927, stepped up and made a proposal that solved the problem.

He met with the directors of the Tioga County Agricultural Society, village officials, the Chamber of Commerce and others to choose a committee to discuss the legal aspects of the proposed sale by the society. After the meeting a formal RESOLUTION was adopted, authorizing the society to transfer the title of ownership to the village of Owego for $5,400. It was enough to pay the debt of the society and the changes and improvements necessary to adapt it as a recreational park and public playground, as proposed by Mr. Marvin.

According to the agreement, the Agricultural Society reserved the right to occupy the grounds at least ten days each year for fair purposes, for as long as the society shall be in existence. If the society should fail to hold a fair for three consecutive years, then its right to the use of the grounds would pass.

Under a general village law, the village board of trustees created a park commission to oversee the control of the grounds. The RESOLUTION was unanimously adopted on Monday, July 21, 1924. The park was then referred to as Recreation Park.

After the village of Owego became its owner, children of all ages, including adults, enjoyed the park, and every year the county fairs continued. No big problems arose, and Mr. Marvin must have been pleased with his investment.

It wasn’t until 1931 that the idea finally occurred to the village trustees that the park was never officially named or dedicated and decided to do something about it.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1931, at 3 p.m., the Board of Trustees held a special meeting on the porch of Owego Free Academy on Main Street, at which a RESOLUTION that designated the name for the park and it was UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTED. The village clerk, Fred Davis, read it as follows:

“Whereas the tract of land containing 24 2/5 acres formally known as the Fair Grounds, purchased by Charles D. Marvin, of Owego, N.Y. on July 21, 1924 and presented to the village of Owego for park purposes, has never been officially named or dedicated and, Whereas the park commissioners of the village of Owego has by RESOLUTION, duly filed with the village clerk, requested that the Board of Trustees, officially designate said property as MARVIN PARK and, Whereas the park commissioners caused a new and attractive entrance with ornamental pillars on either side to be constructed, and has placed on each pillar a large tablet with an appropriate inscription setting forth the reason for the name suggested.

Therefore, be it resolved that from and after this date, this tract of land and the same is hereby designated and named MARVIN PARK, and is hereby dedicated to the use and enjoyment of the people of Owego, which name it shall bear in perpetuity in grateful acknowledgment of the donor, Charles D. Marvin. “

From OFA, a procession to the park entrance took place led by the Owego Village Board and the OFA band, which was followed by students and faculty. A large crowd was at the park as the Board of Trustees, village officials, and Mr. Marvin formed a semi-circle in front of the west pillar. After the band played America, the Reverend Sidney Winter read a lengthy dedicatory prayer, followed by the chairman of the park commission, Arthur B. Stiles, who delivered a brief dedicatory address; and as he read the inscription on the tablets, two female students (Mary Charlotte Farrington and Natalie Patton) unveiled them by drawing aside the American flag over each one. After, Mayor Albert S. Andrews spoke and the exercises were closed by words from the Rev. Sidney Winter. The OFA band played The Star Spangled Banner.

As soon as the ceremony was over, officials and citizens gathered around Mr. Marvin to shake his hand, offering congratulations. Mr. Marvin was a quiet, modest man, and had no idea about the honor that was bestowed on him. It was a complete surprise!

The two pillars are of native stone, 4-foot square by 14-feet high. Each is ornamented at the top with a row of pointed stone, set in a vertical position. Most of the stones in the pillars were selected from the rock removed from the Devil’s Elbow hill when the highway was under construction. The stones are what is known as Chemung limestone. The pillars were built by stonemason Frank Japhat, of Newark Valley. The bronze tablets are 18-feet by 30-inches and designed by the Gorham Company of Providence, R.I.

The two electric wrought lanterns that were to be fastened to the front of each pillar over the tablets had to be made special, and were not ready in time for the ceremony.

One last thing, it was a good decision the village made to honor Mr. Marvin when it did because he died less than a year later, on May 12, 1932.