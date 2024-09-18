By Gail Ghinger

I was one of 20 kittens from four litters at a lady’s home in Owego. She called Gail and asked for help for all of us. Gail was overwhelmed, so she called for backup to Furry Buddy Rescue in Newark Valley. Together, they caught all of us kittens and two moms.

The woman said she would get the other two moms fixed, so they stayed with her. Gail could only take four of us kittens and the Rescue lady took the rest.

The woman couldn’t thank them both enough for taking all of us to their home and getting us to the vet. All the rescue groups were full, but these two ladies stepped up and helped.

As you can see I am outside in the warm sun getting some fresh air, and my picture taken. I was just three months old then, but I’ve grown up to be quite handsome at five months of age.

I love people and love to play with other cats. I had my shots early and am getting fixed this week. My original name was Cotton, but as I grew Gail noticed I was now a boy so my name is now Cotton Cody.

If you want to adopt me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can donate bottles and cans at the Redemption Center for our vet bills or make a donation at Up the Creek Consignment in the Gail’s Tails box at the counter.