Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 5, 2024, property located at 3382 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Steven and Lois Totten to Jonathan and Amber Totten for $110,000.

On Sept. 5, 2024, property located at 64 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Kathryn Egan to Steven Khadjadorian for $208,000.

On Sept. 5, 2024, property located at 93 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Todd Kovarik to Dylan Lowe for $97,000.

On Sept. 5, 2024, property located at Ellison Road, Town of Barton, from Carolyn Kinsley to Derek Sackett for $16,750.

On Sept. 6, 2024, property located at 574 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Laurie Farr to Steven & Brittany Bonafino for $285,000.

On Sept. 6, 2024, property located at 25 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Lisa Palkert-Dawes to First Grantor: Mahammad Darabseh for $220,000.

On Sept. 6, 2024, property located at 253 Eiklor Rd., Town of Candor, from Jeffrey and Betty Dean to Logan Redolphy for $487,000.

On Sept. 6, 2024, property located at 675 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Paul and Kimberly Grace to Samantha Denny for $78,000.

On Sept. 9, 2024, property located at 91 Main St., Village of Candor, from Stephen Palmer to Jimmie Hinkle for $163,000.

On Sept. 9, 2024, property located at 12 Terrace Dr., Town of Owego, from John Nizamis, Christopher Nizamis Ind. and As Atty. In Fact, Persefoni Nizamis By Atty. In Fact to Brian and Kristina Tyneway for $189,900.

On Sept. 9, 2024, property located at 198 Owego St., Village of Candor, from James and Ashley Rennells to Douglas and Suzanne Wilkins for $135,000.

On Sept. 10, 2024, property located at 113 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Timothy Clark to Broad Street Waverly LLC for $1,036,607.

On Sept. 10, 2024, property located at 296 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego from Bernardine Armstrong, Francis and Michael Haas, Christine Bade and Barbara Ann Vassallo to Sam Cain for $205,000.

On Sept. 10, 2024, property located at 611 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Ellen Harris to Cory Schoonover and Allen Wood for $237,930.

On Sept. 10, 2024, property located at 1275 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Anne Corson, Lynn McCormick & Gary Hollenbeck to Peggy Kurtz for $120,000.

On Sept. 10, 2024, property located at 1330 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Jeremy Mayes to Tyler Kost and Shelby Monell for $295,000.

On Sept. 11, 2024, property located at 7349 Montrose Turnpike Warranty, from Deborah Holden to Jillian Holden and Presho Mott III for $335,000.