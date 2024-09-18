Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 2, 2024 through Sept. 8, 2024 there were 111 calls for service, 16 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Brittany R. Kreider, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Violating Article 19 Air Pollution Control (Misdemeanor), and Violation Environmental Control Laws (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Smoke Conditions at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Kreider was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Adam J. Delousia, age 46 of Hallstead, Pa., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Delousia was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.