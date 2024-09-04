‘Unusual incident’ injures three motorcyclists in Barton

New York State Police on Sunday responded to what they called an “unusual incident” that injured three motorcyclists in the Town of Barton.

According to police, shortly before 1 p.m. a NYSEG utility pole broke along Route 17C in Barton and power lines, as well as a portion of the pole, fell onto the roadway.

“Troopers on scene determined that a live wire fell onto the middle of the roadway when several motorcycles were coming down it,” police said. “The wire struck the passenger on the back of a motorcycle, the bike then overturned.”

The 62-year-old driver and his 63-year-old passenger, both from Athens, Pa., were transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Additionally, a second motorcycle crashed when it swerved to avoid the other vehicle, and went off the roadway. The 70-year-old male driver was taken to RPH, but the 79-year-old female passenger was not injured.