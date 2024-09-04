The Old Coot is decorated in crumbs

By Merlin Lessler —

I’m a crumb magnet. A similar sounding name to that of a Cro-Magnon, an early man that didn’t make the final cut. But, that’s me, a crumb magnet.

My clothes, shirts and pants, and also shoes and socks end the day decorated with a variety of crumbs; toast crumbs, bagel crumbs, lettuce bits (not technically crumbs) and more, collect on my apparel. Whatever moves from plate to mouth scatters in fear, I suppose, of being consumed. I look like Pig Pen, that Peanuts Comic Strip character, who lived in a swirl of debris.

But I’m not just a crumb magnet; I’m a crumb disperser as well, multi-talented that I am. My magnetism only reaches so far. The particles that don’t lodge on my clothes get strewn to my surroundings.

If I have a bagel in the Owego Kitchen, for example, the floor beneath my table looks like someone was feeding birds. I herd the crumbs with my foot, over to the table legs, where they’ll be less conspicuous.

This doesn’t work at home, where there is an area rug at my feet. It attracts the errant crumbs; I have to grab the portable vacuum to hide the evidence, or be accused of eating like a two-year-old.

I need to be fitted with one of those wide brimmed, plastic pet collars, that vets use to keep a dog from chewing on a sore, or stitches from an operation. Wouldn’t that be attractive! The only other option I’ve considered is to eat inside a large garbage bag. That would fix the messy floor problem, but I’d still have crumb-laden clothes to deal with. It’s a work in progress. I’m open to suggestions.

Comments? Be nice! Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.