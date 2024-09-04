How OFD #6 Left The TCHS Not Yet to Return

By Jim Mead —

In the early 1970’s, while I was still a kid, I was, and still am, steam engine crazy. Lucky for me, at that time, there were a number of very experienced local steam engineers who became my mentors. At the same time, gas and steam engine shows were very popular.

I had the idea to promote such a show at the Tioga County Fair; the Fair Board took interest and allowed me to proceed. I invited everyone I could think of locally who had an old gas or steam engine, and we had a good turnout.

At some point before the show, it dawned on me that the Fire Department steamer, then tucked away in the Historical Society Carriage House, would make a fantastic display at the fair. Securing permission from the Fire Chief, whom I believe was Dick Fink, and a few other Central Station elders, the department brought down the steamer for our Saturday and Sunday show.

Almost immediately, Bob Kishpaugh, of Susquehanna Hose Company #1, took an avid interest in the machine. He quizzed me thoroughly on the prospects that the unbelievably 100-plus year old machine might yet operate.

I explained that a hydrostatic pressure test would have to be applied to the boiler. Having a pump truck nearby, the next day we hooked a booster line from the pumper to the bottom of the boiler and filled it completely with water. Next we tried to stop any leakage from joints or fittings at that point and we brought the pressure slowly up to 75 PSI. Amazingly the boiler appeared sound with no leakage at rivets, tube ends, or seams; this seemed too good to be true.

Back then the NYS Boiler Inspectors had quite a bit of local authority, and the Chief Inspector from the Syracuse office eventually took up our cause, and after 110 years; #6 was granted a NYS boiler inspection and certification to operate at 50 PSI.

Most of the work to get to that point was accomplished in White’s Garage, the green building formerly on the corner of Temple Street and Central Avenue. Bob and Johnny Snyder became my acolytes, both had steam experience from the Navy and John, as a very young man, fired EE Root and Son’s steam shovel. The senior Dick Vandemark also gave us much professional guidance.

What ensued were several seasons of the steamer appearing working at a number of fire equipment musters, and other events around the state. Eventually, as we all knew would happen, one spring, while performing its annual hydrostatic test, I noticed droplets of water seeping through the bottom flue sheet that ended the Steamers first foray into the modern age.

Be that as it may, the department took quite a bit of pride in what had been accomplished and kept the Steamer close at hand, being housed in various stations. The historical society quickly filled their carriage house with a considerable amount of other things, and so matters remained for many years.

I could not help but notice the incredible accomplishment of the Owego Hose Teams’ comprehensive and correct restoration of our Fireman’s Fountain. After such a splendid outcome I thought I would suggest to the Hose Team President, Pat Gavin, to consider a new boiler for #6 as their next project, knowing full well it would cost thousands and thousands of dollars.

So here we are nearing completion of not only the Steamer restoration, but also the marvelous Steamer House that will enlighten, illuminate, and educate thousands of people who will pass it by annually. Like all complex and one-of-a-kind restoration projects, they generally run over budget; the only hope is that such overruns can be kept within a manageable limit.

Patrick tells us that a bit more fundraising is required to satisfy the cost of this phenomenal restoration. Please do what you can to help the Hose Team meet our goal of returning #6 to service within the next few months.

A massive Thank You to all of those who have already contributed, volunteered time or labor. My Owego community has come forth in flying colors to make a young boy’s notion come true for a second time.

Next week, I will offer something about the Steamer’s context in history, as well as how we will operate it safely upon its return.

Jim Mead can be reached at (607) 725-6833 or by email to jim@earlyowego.com.

If you would like to donate to support the Steamer House and Restoration, visit www.owegohoseteams.com/steamer-2/.