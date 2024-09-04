Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 21, 2024, property located at 1346 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Jimmie Hinkle to Jessica Ventura-Zwing and Ramon Ventura for $285,000.

On Aug. 22, 2024, property located at 1436 Carmichael Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard and Jeana Hoyt to Laurette Cortright for $120,000.

On Aug. 22, 2024, property located at 209 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from James Curran and Susan Guiles to Philip Bella for $189,000.

On Aug. 22, 2024, property located at 36 Willseyville Square Rd., Town of Candor, from Christopher Snyder to Paul Robinson and Jeanine Maggio for $262,500.

On Aug. 22, 2024, property located at 27 Ball St., Village of Waverly, from Donna Casterline By Atty. In Fact and Karen Benton As Atty. In Fact to Nathaniel Eck for $150,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at Settle Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Rick Stefano to Scott Webb and Bruce Mikels for $70,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 50 Ayres Rd., Tioga, from Beth Giggee and Scott Bostwick to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $140,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 38 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from Nancy Wallace to Kienan Ross-Robertson for $180,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 3912 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from George Hoffmier Jr. to Jonathan and Sasha Phillips for $200,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 4465 State Rt. 38B, Town of Owego, from Curtis and Ashley Hammond to Nathan Dean and Alexa Place for $12,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 24 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Martha Simmermacher to Sean and Melissa Riley for $310,000.

On Aug. 23, 2024, property located at 48 Ayers Rd., Tioga, from Armond and Patricia Vrooman to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $100,000.

On Aug. 27, 2024, property located at 44 Aman Dr., Town of Spencer, from Franklin and Sue Robbins to Debra Frisbie and Ryan Nelson for $71,000.

On Aug. 27, 2024, property located at 288 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Joh June See Na to Aadil Sabir for $27,000.