Gail’s Tails; In Memoriam: Snowy

By Gail Ghinger —

Snowy came to my house in Owego after the 2011 flood. She showed up on my porch and I fed her for a week. I asked all around if anyone was missing her. No one responded, so I took her in.

She was very friendly and got along well with my other cats. She has been with me for the past 12 years. She passed overnight last night (Wednesday) after losing weight for the past 6 months. I suspect she had cancer.

She had a long full life and I will miss her dearly.