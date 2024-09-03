Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming business events

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce has some events coming up this month to include a ribbon cutting and Spotlight on Business recognition.

The first of three events that took place was a Ribbon Cutting for Holistically You, located on Front Street in Owego.

The next ribbon cutting will take place on Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at Pavilion 2 at Hickories Park in Owego for Raptor Pack Contracting. Raptor Pack Contracting is a blue-collar group that provides low maintenance roofing.

This event will be held at Hickories Park in Owego. Food will be provided and the owner Thomas, as well as his team, will be present to talk about their projects.

On Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will recognize Owego Home as their Spotlight on Business. Owego Home is located at 173 Front St. and all are welcome to come and check out their showroom in Owego, which features handpicked furnishings and accessories.

In addition to the interior design and home decor shopping, Owego Home offers home staging services for those looking to sell their home, a concierge shopping service for those hard-to-find items, and has recently started a new Corporate Art Rental program that promotes local artists by bringing their work into local businesses.

For more information about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and their events, you can call them at (607) 687-7335 or email to Business@tiogachamber.com.