Owego Community Chorus to resume rehearsals in September

After a yearlong break, the Owego Community Chorus recently announced they will be resuming rehearsals in September to prepare for their annual Christmas Concert, which will be held this year at the end of November. They welcome back returning members and are always looking to add new members who have a love of singing.

Rehearsals begin Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Melanie Thornton will be directing, with Susan Zanovitch accompanying. All are welcome, and no audition is required.

The Owego Community Chorus has been an ongoing volunteer musical community group since the 1960’s and has enjoyed performing Spring and Winter choral concerts for the local community. The group performs a combination of music such as folk, inspirational, holiday, and sacred.

If you would like more information, contact Annette Chamberlain at (607) 759-9305 or email to ajchamberlain21@yahoo.com.