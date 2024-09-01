Early Owego Antique Center to host pianist Rick Pedro during Owego’s September First Friday

By Jim Mead, Owner, Early Owego Antique Center —

The Early Owego Antique Center will host pianist Rick Pedro on Friday evening Sept. 6 as our contribution to Owego’s First Friday Celebration, taking place in downtown Owego.

Rick will be playing EOAC’s recently acquired Wellington upright, an instrument that has been gaining recognition for its’ marvelous tone and touch. No wonder, the Wellington was built by, and catalogued just below, the famous Cable brand.

EOAC has been inviting patrons that play to experience this pre-World War II gem, even though it has been converted into a Nickelodeon. While the mechanical aspects of the instrument need repair, the manual playing is unchanged and produces a lovely timber and tone.

The piano was converted to an Automatic Piano by Allen S. Galpin, of the former Music Museum in Newfield, N.Y. to include a set of orchestra bells and drums. Allen liquidated his Museum in September of 1985, whereupon EOAC’s Cornell Student Advisor, whose wife is an accomplished pianist, purchased the Wellington. They enjoyed the instrument for the next 38 years, both manually and automatically.

Wanting a smaller piano, they reluctantly sold it to EOAC last year. Join us on First Friday and bring your requests with you. It will be a grand time!

Rick will play from 6-7 p.m. An open keyboard session will immediately follow.

The Early Owego Antique Center is located directly on the corner of Lake and Main Streets in Owego. You can learn more at www.earlyowego.com.