US Open National Championships coming to Town August 31 and September 1; Five guest riders, including two former champions to take part

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, The US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 1 and will feature some of the best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series is slated for two nights of racing. The first round, Saturday evening, Aug. 31, is scheduled to be held at Champion’s sister facility, Action Park East in Greene, and will start at 7 p.m. It is likely Round 1 may be switched to Champion though after this goes to print, depending on the outcome of an equipment issue at APE.

The Championship finals, Sunday evening, Sept. 1 at Champion, will kick off at 6 p.m. Headlining the event will be former US Open Champion and British League rider Chris Kerr, of Auburn, Calif., along with another former US Open winner, Austin Novratil of Huntington Beach, who also has spent time in Europe with Team USA and was the US National Under 21 Champion.

Louie Mesaroli, one of the top Northern California racers and currently in the top 10 in National Championship points, will be making his first appearance in New York for the championship and former Nor Cal star, Devin Defreece, will be coming out of retirement to compete.

The last guest rider is an exciting announcement. The New Zealand National Under 21 Champion, 17-year-old Finn Reed, will be making the long journey to race in the program.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Casey Donholt of Port Crane, also a former Champion; Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is a former East Coast Points Champion; Adam “Missile” Mittl of Maine, who has won five track championships; Len McBride of Windsor, who has also has five track titles; and teenager Caleb Stewart, of Apalachin, who has become a front runner this year.

More riders from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be making up the field.

Former 3-time US Open Champion, Californian Gene Woods, who now resides in Las Vegas and is the founder of the Hot Shoe Hall of Fame, will be on hand to serve as the Grand Marshal, as this marks the 40th Anniversary of his last title win!

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol, and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000-plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S., and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California.

Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support Class racing, Mini Trikes, and Juniors will be included both nights. Quad Racing will be taking place out back on the new ATV and Kart track as well. Monday could serve as a rain date.

For more information, call (585) 739-9612 or www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.