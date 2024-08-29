Owego Hose Team Unveils Eternal Flame Monument; Monument at North Avenue Steamer House location pays tribute to volunteer fire service

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. unveiled its eternal flame monument that honors volunteer firefighters in our community on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at its Steamer House location on North Avenue in Owego. The unveiling was part of the Hose Team’s recognition by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce as its “Nonprofit Organization of the Month.”

The monument is the latest addition to the Steamer House building on North Avenue that will house the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and 1939 Sanford Hose Truck immediately north of Owego Fire Station #2.

The flame will shine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, symbolizing our volunteer firefighters call to duty.

Originally proposed in January 2020, the Steamer House is nearing completion with new sidewalks, benches, plaza, and driveway with retaining wall yet to be completed.

“I have to remind our gang to be patient with the progress,” said Hose Team volunteer Lou Striley.

Striley added, “We are pleased with the building, ringing bell, and now the monument. It is an eye catcher as you travel through downtown Owego.”

The building, modeled after one located in Marathon, N.Y., was constructed of recycled barn beams and glass solarium walls for 360-degree viewing, with a steeple supporting an antique fire bell previously located in the clock tower of Owego Central Fire Station. The bell was restored by the Verdin Bell Company in Ohio and has been installed in the Steamer House, ringing during daylight hours.

The monument, designed by Delta Engineers and constructed by Richard’s Monument Service, pays tribute to volunteer firefighters with inscriptions reading, “Dedicated to the volunteer firefighters in our community who respond in an instant – working to protect and secure the lives and property of others.”

And from author Kurt Vonnegut, “I can think of no more stirring symbol of man’s humanity to man than a fire engine.”

The electric flame sitting atop the monument can be seen 300 yards away.

The 158-year-old Steamer has not been operational since the late 1980s, at which time it was the oldest operating licensed steam fire engine in the United States. Andy Swift, with Firefly Restorations, and Brian Fanslau, with Maine Locomotive & Machine Works, have been hard at work on the restoration including the rebuilding of its boiler. Work on the Steamer should conclude this fall with its return to Owego and new home in the Steamer House.

Hose Team personnel are visiting Swift in the State of Maine this week to gauge progress.

The Hose Team believes the addition of the Steamer House on North Avenue will spur economic growth on the Village’s busiest roadway by showcasing a rare piece of American fire service history, presenting historical, educational, and training opportunities. As the oldest operating steam fire engine in the country, it will be a tourist destination.

Over $300,000 of private funding has been raised by the Hose Team and spent on the project to date. Tax-deductible contributions to the project can be made by visiting the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.