Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 15, 2024, property located at 3 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Brian Cascarino to Kristopher Kurek for $250,000.

On Aug. 15, 2024, property located at 369 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Cassidy Realty NY LLC to Jennifer and Brad Wilson for $25,000.

On Aug. 16, 2024, property located at 17 Oak Hill Road South, Town of Barton, from David and Kristi Hamley to Jalon Conklin for $154,500.

On Aug. 16, 2024, property located at 407 Quarry Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kenneth, Barbara and Mark Stone to Mark and Lisa Stone for $1,288.

On Aug. 16, 2024, property located at 475 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Frederick Luther to Jeremy Orshal and Krystal Berry-Orshal for $206,700.

On Aug. 16, 2024, property located at 293 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Jason and Breon Plunkett to Janell Anderson As Trustee and N.P. Dodge Jr. As Trustee for $500,518.

On Aug. 16, 2024, property located at 20 Laine Court, Town of Owego, from Francis and Kathleen Michaels to Elizabeth Donovan for $265,000.

On Aug. 19, 2024, property located at Cornell Hollow Road N/O, Town of Owego, from Cassandra Shadd Driggers As Trustee and Carita Shadd Wall As Trustee to Shores NY Enterprise LLC for $70,000.

On Aug. 19, 2024, property located at 253 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Steven Van Etten to Town of Candor for $2,000.

On Aug. 19, 2024, property located at 256 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber to Town of Candor for $500.

On Aug. 20, 2024, property located at 3416 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Edward Torbert to Lucas and Emma Hostetler for $835,000.

On Aug. 20, 2024, property located at 3035 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Rosenberger and Tiffany Butler to Austin Zweck for $230,000.

On Aug. 20, 2024, property located at 106 Pleasant View Dr., Town of Owego, from Ann Hopler to Trevor Hopler and Allison Goodrich for $225,000.