Readers’ Column for the week of August 25, 2024

Well, Village of Newark Valley, the message has been sent that when you don’t keep up with your property and it becomes dilapidated the mayor will come through; just shy of $750,000. WOW.

~

The weekend of Sept. 27-29, the Newark Valley High School Class of 1974 will host their 50th reunion. Contact them at nvhsclassof1974@gmail.com for more information about tickets; registration information can be found at www.nvhs1974.org. All classmates are welcome.

~

Well Village of Newark Valley residents, instead of code violations I see you get greatly rewarded!

~

I enjoy the weekly Owego Pennysaver Press. The Old Coot’s (Merlin Lessler) recent repeat column on typing swimmers was thought provoking to say the least. It was also nice to see the pictures of him presenting grants. I always like to see what a person looks like. No disappointment this time.

~

This is for the dark haired woman driving an SUV. You were witnessed stopping on Prospect Valley Road getting out of the vehicle and taking my orange cat. Please return him. He is a beloved family member. And shame on you for stealing.

~

I read the article in The Owego Pennysaver last week that the Village of Newark Valley is going to get a grant of $732,420 to refurbish two buildings. Will the taxpayers of the Village be responsible for any of the cost of this grant or will the building owners? It’s all well and good that these two properties will be rehabilitated, but by no means at a cost to the taxpayer (if there is any taxpayer responsibility). A request to the Mayor, can we get ALL the information and details about this endeavor? What I don’t understand is if you own property, why would you let it get in such disrepair?

~

It would be nice if a certain neighbor would pay their electric bill. I could see if there were a power outage and you would need a generator. The generator is getting old and very loud. If you would get a job and pay your bills you would not need to run a generator. You are still young and healthy. A lot of people are struggling, but we still manage to pay our bills. It would be nice if I didn’t have to hear that generator all the time. It’s not just me, other people are sick of it too. I can’t say anything because this person would go on a tirade.

~

Yes, I have something to say about litterbugs. There is a free vegetable stand on Main Street, right by the gas station. I stop there occasionally and people are just determined to leave their garbage there. Stop being a litterbug and clean up your own mess and take it with you. The vegetable stand is not there for your garbage. Thank you.

~

I have a question for the lady who is offering her late husband’s Yamaha piano. My grandson is just starting to play the piano. It didn’t say how to contact her. I would like to check into this. My name is John, (607) 222-0741.

~

I am a piano teacher, and in your column there was a woman who was offering her late husband’s Yamaha piano for free to a music enthusiast who may appreciate it. I have a piano student that I think may appreciate it. My phone number is (607) 785-1448. This is a landline, you can leave a message for me if I am not available to answer, but I was interested in finding out if the piano is still available. Thank you so much for your time.

~

In response to the available Yamaha piano. If you could reach out to me at (607) 699-3854, I’m giving someone piano lessons and they are really interested in the piano and they’re doing well, but they need a better instrument than what they have, so I know it would be appreciated.

National Political Viewpoints

How many Democrats stayed up close to midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to see ‘your’ elected President endorse Harris and then slink off to his Maryland Beach House for the rest of the week? Up until that late hour Biden was followed by Hillary, Pelosi and Hochul, lauding him for all his achievements. Ironically the DNC scheduled Biden at that hour on the first night of the convention rather than having him come on Thursday when Harris made her formal acceptance of picking up Biden’s baton.

~

Every election cycle there is a big debate about abortion. I have never had one, nor could I due to my faith and many other reasons. But I find it very curious that we never blame men for abortions. Women don’t get pregnant by themselves, but the pro-life side always blames the woman. But we never talk about the man and what he should or shouldn’t have done.

~

In last week’s edition someone commented on Mr. Trump’s Turning Point Rally in Florida. The writer, and many others, believes he was encouraging people to NEVER vote. I believe when he said “get out and vote just this time – you won’t have to do it any more” (i.e., vote for him), he was referring to the fact that when he wins in November he cannot be nominated again, as he can only serve TWO terms as President!

~

Well, my elderly mom is certainly feeling “joy”. She is on a fixed income (social security) after working and paying taxes her entire life. She can no longer drive to church, as gasoline and insurance costs have forced her to give up her car. What will four more years of “joy” cost her? Hallelujah!

~

Sixty years ago I registered to vote as a Democrat. Like many others, the politicians in our party embarrass me. There is an inordinate amount of hypocrisy. For instance, they claim to promote a green agenda while allowing millions of undocumented people into the country, straining resources and infrastructure, while those of us here legally are saddled with policies that cost us dearly or with a drastically reduced quality of life. Our own ever increasing homeless are leaving heaps of garbage and creating unsanitary conditions, even right here in Owego. How are Democrats suddenly going to bring “joy” when for nearly four years everyone I know has become steadily more miserable?

~

Biden ran as a uniter; but I would venture to say he has continued the Obama course to seriously divide this nation and lead America to destruction. He also said he would open the border, and he sure did! Harris was called the Border Czar right from the beginning and kept it wide open for devious reasons. If you like what our country has become under their rule, vote for Harris. You won’t be disappointed. I will rather take my chances on Trump. He may not get all his facts straight, but I think he has better intentions than the Democrats, and he proved it when he was previously in office.

~

How much closer to home will it take before the people supporting Democrats get it. An illegal alien from Peru that is accused of 23 murders in that country was arrested in Endicott. Take a look at a map and see how close that is to your neighborhood and remember that in November.

~

Former President Trump announced a proposal to have a bill that would exclude “Tips from Federal Taxes” on June 9. VP Harris announced the same proposal on Aug. 10. Harris has never shown leadership or executed any program of consequence, which was original in thought, or any accomplishment that wasn’t tied to someone else’s success. As a V.P., her contributions to President Biden’s term for four years have been zero. The past four years with Biden have been devastating to our national economy. To elect Harris is to perpetuate the same outcomes for another four years.

~

To all the Kamala Harris flag waivers out there: a Peruvian clan leader was just apprehended by Buffalo ICE, not 15 minutes down the road in Endicott. He is a mass murderer of 23 people in his home country of Peru. If the “immigration czar’s” policies are that bad and allow this type of “person” into our country, what will it be like with her other policies as president? She will suffocate our country until there is nothing left. But hey, you can still have your Trump hatred because that’s all you’ll have.

~

Here we go again! Biden promised student loan forgiveness. How did that work out? Our children went to affordable colleges and paid back their loans. They put their education first and never went on Spring Break! They came home and worked. Now one of Kamala’s proposals is to grant first-time homebuyers $25,000. No one helped my family. We worked for everything. Under Bidenomics the median home price has jumped 27%. Interest rates rose from 2.8% to 7.2%. Since day one of the Biden-Harris administration they have flipped everything the American Citizens have worked so hard for. So who do you think is going to benefit from this proposal? God Bless America!

~

Trump supporters are doing their best to feign outrage over things like Tim Walz providing free lunches for elementary school children. If Trump supporters want to be outraged about something, they should spend 10 to 15 minutes reading the transcripts of the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, who is one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It’s eye popping. Trump knew full well what sort of monster Epstein was. Trump isn’t a good guy. General John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, described Trump perfectly, “A person who has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.”

~

For the Americans that are concerned for our country, we need to be honest to believe that you make a commonsense decision on our general elections or other elections. I am a conservative and believe in religion, family values, and a strong defense. This administration that is in power is leading our country in the wrong direction, and if people vote for the same far left to run our country, this will lead us to devastating disaster. Their beliefs are not mine. I want my children and grandchildren to have a better life. So wake up people, start using common sense and vote for Trump/Vance to get our country back. Don’t kill us because of a decision that you will regret.

~

Fellow Americans, think before you vote. We need a strong leader, not a laughing, lying flip flopper. The democrats gave us higher inflation, higher energy cost, higher taxes, open borders, more crime, and are killing full term babies and allowing gender surgeries for children. The democrats want Medicare for illegal immigrants and to vote in our elections, our national defense policies down the toilet, and the government to run our lives. We need a strong United States of America, so vote for Trump.

~

Hey Democrats, do you realize that your vice presidential candidate, during COVID, had the police paintball people if they were on their porch during his “be in your house thing?” Seriously, people were sitting on their front porch and he had the cops go around shooting paintballs at them. And, by the way, nobody handled COVID worse than he did. Maybe the guy in California or Michigan was close, but he was probably the worst. Do you also know he visited China 31 times when he was in the National Guard? That seems a little weird, doesn’t it? Thirty-one times to communist China and he spent his honeymoon there. Nice choice.

~

This whole election is so upsetting because no matter who wins the United States is in big, big trouble.

~

All these communist countries all around the world are probably laughing at America, thinking to themselves, how stupid are we to actually vote in a wannabe dictator. Yeah, we need to go back to school. God Bless America.

~

I was talking to somebody the other day and they were telling me what a great businessman Trump is. Let’s see, you got fraud, you’ve got tax evasion, and you’ve got bankruptcy. He’s owned so many casinos that went belly up. Uh, I don’t see where he’s that great of a businessman.

~

I just want the people out there in this country to realize one thing. You see Kamala Harris backtracking on all her nonsense policies with Joe Biden for the last almost four years. Now she’s trying to twist it and turn it. If she’s lying to you now, just think about when she gets up there in that chair and she becomes the first woman president of color, which is what she’s shooting for.

~

Just so you’re informed. If you have to fill a prescription and it makes you have to decide between food, rent or medicine, you can thank the Republicans. President Joe Biden has worked to get prices on medications, especially the Medicare people, to a reasonable amount. Not one Republican voted for it. Republicans obviously don’t care about their constituents; it’s just how they can line their pockets and act like bullies. Pharma obviously has the Republicans in their back pocket just like they like them, so they can control medicine and the cost to the average human.

~

It’s so nice to see people acting more normal now that there isn’t any fear of a tyrant wannabe dictator thinking he’s going to get everything he wants. He needs to be in prison with all of the other felons. Keep the positive attitude going and the U.S. will be a great place to live and continue to be living. We’re very fortunate to be Americans.

~

Yeah, let’s talk about a copycat. She says everything Trump says he’s going to do. She even points her finger like he did. Can’t she think for herself? I guess not.

~

Democrats, let me educate you on something. The reason people are raising their prices is because they’re price gouging, It’s because of the cost of fuel. The cost of everything has gone up for them. And because you insist on raising the minimum wage to ridiculous amounts, that’s why they raise their prices. They’re not in business to lose money. So anytime you increase the minimum wage, you’re just increasing inflation.

~

The same people that told us Joe Biden was sharp as a tack are telling us the same thing about Kamala. I think that’s kind of funny.

~

I have done my best to remain civil when it comes to Trump, but I can’t do it anymore. He’s in a full downward mental spiral, and so are the people who are supporting him. He’s an idiot.

~

I am an 80-year old Christian woman, married 58 years, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In my opinion our current administration has failed us badly for three and a half years and I do not want four more years of the same. IMMIGRATION is out of control. I believe in immigration, as my grandparents came to America with my dad from Lithuania as a baby, the RIGHT way. Our border needs to be closed completely and enforced. Over 10 million have already come. I have a BIG heart, but come legally.

~.

Our country is so rich in energy, but the current administration stopped drilling. Buying our energy from corrupt Middle East countries is making them rich and the U.S.A. poor. Don’t let Harris continue this same path.

~

Our pullout of Afghanistan was shameful and humiliating as to the way it was carried out. We left millions, billions of dollars’ worth of tanks, jeeps, planes, and weapons, all kinds, but the worst was the 13 American soldiers who lost their lives and the 100’s of Americans that were left behind. That was three years ago, and just last week in Afghanistan they had a HUGE parade with our tanks, jeeps, planes flying overhead, and showing all the guns that we left them. No one seems to remember or talk much about that humiliating withdrawal that Biden / Harris did during their administration.

~

Socialism is Harris’s Agenda. Is that what you want? I know I DO NOT. I want Democracy.

~

I’m responding to the comment that said 42% of Trump’s people that work for him don’t support him. It’s not 42%. I put the comment in there. It’s 42 out of 44 of the workers. That’s a little more than 42%, so maybe he can’t figure his numbers right, but please stop lying. That’s the Republican’s way.

~

So Kamala reveals her new plan to fix the economy. She might as well have been reading out of the Communism 101 handbook. Wow! You people are something if you vote for her.

~

Would someone please explain to me how Biden could receive so much praise for the wonderful job he’s done as president, and then a few days later he’s booted out as the nominee? Why boot him out if he’s doing such a good job?

~

Tim Walz, I do not like what I see. Did you know when COVID was around he had a hotline set up in Minnesota so people could call in and report their neighbors if they did not follow the curfew. Imagine that. How about the video of police marching down the streets of Minnesota with paintball guns, shouting Light Them Up, for people who were on their porches and not in their homes after curfew. Hard to believe, but if the video I saw was not AI generated, who knows these days, it looked to me like those people in Minnesota were living in China or Russia.

~

Harris’s proposal of a way to lower food prices is for the government to do grocery pricing. That is absurd. Other countries have tried it and it was devastating. Shouldn’t we have learned from their mistakes and not make the same one.

~

The Democrats are always saying how walls don’t work. Then how come they’re building a wall around their convention this week in Chicago? Huh, that’s kind of weird.

~

It’s very loud and clear that the Democrats really do not care about the American people. No fences, no security at our borders, but look at all the fences and security around the DNC convention hall. It’s another case of do as I say, not as I do.

~

The Democrat Party reached an all-time low today as Planned Parenthood is giving free abortions and vasectomies outside the Democratic Convention. Well, what a wonderful party of ethics and morals you people are. How can you sleep at night?

~

A criminal clown convicted; now, who could that be?

~

Start mass illegal immigrant deportation immediately!

~

Kamala was not voted in for anything! She was selected, not elected. In Trump we Trust.

~

How come you need a picture ID to get into the Democratic Convention, but Democrats don’t want you to have a picture ID to vote? Huh, I wonder why that is?

~

This is coming from a Vietnam veteran. No way am I voting for a coward that doesn’t have the gonad to go to a war zone country. Also, why would I vote for a person that learned how to lie from their boss, who was an expert at it?

~

As far as the presidential election goes, if you vote for a candidate solely because of your hatred for the other candidate, that’s a pretty irresponsible and unpatriotic casting of your state.

~

If I was a Democrat I would be furious that I didn’t get a chance to choose my party candidate.

~

Can you Democrats explain to me, how can you have somebody running for president that didn’t get one single vote in 2020 and was the first one to drop out of the contest because she was someone unpopular and who has been the most unpopular Vice President ever?

~

It turns out the Labor Department has overstated the employment gains by close to a million people. That sounds pretty funny, but you’ll never see that reported on the fake news, will you?

I’ll tell you the difference between a Democrat and Republican. When the Democrats lose an election we man up and we admit we lost and we move on, and that’s that. Republicans, on the other hand, whine, gripe and complain that the elections have been stolen. Oh yes, if you can’t win it’s automatically stolen. Does that make any sense to you? You don’t see the Democrats crying and whining.

~

Michelle Obama just gave a wonderful speech at the DNC. She chastises the rich for not knowing how much is enough. Obama’s net worth is $70 million. They just set up a trust fund for their daughter for $10 million. They own four houses. Michelle just received $100,000 for a speech. I guess they don’t know how much is enough.