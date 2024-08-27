Investigation reveals Murder – Suicide in the Town of Tioga

On Aug. 26, 2024, at approximately 9:18 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that two deceased individuals had been located within a residence at 32 Weiss Rd. in the Town of Tioga.

Road Patrol deputies and members of the Criminal Investigation Division responded and determined that two residents at that location, 44-year-old Janice L. Shumway and her husband, 46-year-old Michael C. Shumway Jr., were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation determined that during the early morning hours of Aug. 26, Janice Shumway was shot and killed by her husband, who then took his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Tioga County Coroner’s Office.