As part of its annual tradition, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from not for profits and charitable organizations in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford counties. The foundation will award $2,000,000, which was increased in 2023 from $1,500,000, to 501(c)3 organizations that combat local poverty and community deterioration, as well as help the many great organizations that make a difference with various populations throughout the community.

The foundation aims to provide funds to those groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in the target counties.

Interested Applicants must mail a hard copy of their complete application to P.O. Box 15, Nichols, N.Y. 13827, and it must be received no later than Oct. 25, 2024. Applications can be found on the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort website at www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/foundation/.

Grant Recipients will be announced on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in an evening ceremony at the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort event center.

Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation’s (“TDRCF”) mission is to promote economic and community development in the counties surrounding Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

TDRCF is solely funded by personal contributions from Jeffrey Gural, owner of Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located on West River Road in Nichols, N.Y. Mr. Gural is dedicated to helping these communities and considers it a personal responsibility and privilege.

Fore more information on Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.