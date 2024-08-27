‘Picture Perfect’ pet contest to benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

By Wendy Post —

As students prepare for a return to school, summer is winding down for our pets as well! With swimming, hiking and a visit to the dog park in Owego among the common activities for our canine friends, it is only appropriate to capture these moments.

The Owego Dog Owners Group, or ODOG, is the nonprofit responsible for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, ensuring funding for fence repairs, supplies, materials and maintenance of the park, located in Hickories Park in Owego. To enable this, the park relies solely on donations, and does not receive any municipal or outside funding.

To help raise funds, ODOG is hosting a “Picture Perfect” pet contest and is looking for your photos! By partnering with Agway, Mystic Moon, and others, submissions will earn a chance at one of several prizes, to include cash.

Included in this year’s contest are cats, with the winner walking away with a basket filled with treats to keep them occupied as everyone becomes busy with back-to-school readiness and activities.

The cost to enter the contest is a $10 tax-deductible donation. You can submit your JPEG photo to owegodogpark@gmail.com, or send a print photo to Owego Dog Owners Group, P.O. Box 293, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would like your photo returned, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your submission.

The contest begins immediately, and will run until Sept. 8, at which time a panel of judges will determine the winners. All photos will be posted on Social Media at www.facebook.com/OwegoDogOwnersGroup/ and shared on various platforms and in publications.

To learn more, email to owegodogpark@gmail.com. We look forward to your photos!