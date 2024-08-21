Readers’ Column for the week of August 18, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Attention Ukulele Players! The Tioga Ukulele Group’s next adult jam session is scheduled for Aug. 24, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. All levels of players are welcome to join us, from beginners to accomplished ukulele players. For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 743-9803 or (607) 321-8815, or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.

~

I’m offering my late husband’s Yamaha Piano to any music enthusiast who may appreciate it. If you or someone you know might be interested in receiving this instrument for free, please feel free to reach out to me.

~

This is in response to the person who was opining about the oil and chips on 38B. I also have a big gripe with “oil and chips!” Not for the same reasons you do. I don’t like it because if you’re going to put a sign up that says “fresh oil and chips”! I really think you ought to feed us. I mean, doesn’t it make you hungry? It makes me think of homemade, restaurant-style tortilla chips and fresh salsa. So if you’re going to put oil and chips on the road, which actually helps with longevity of the road, it’d be great if you’d provide us with chips and salsa too. Maybe a couple of stands handing them out, one on each side of the road? Please and thank you!

~

They say it’s going to cost $10 billion in New York City for the immigrants. That money could be used on our roads and bridges in upstate New York! Everything is always about the city. Our taxes here should stay up here.

~

Could we please have straight stop signs, especially in Lincolnshire? It looks like a third world country!

~

The cat responses make no sense. People feeding stray cats only amplifies and grows the problem. That is not being judgmental or commenting on another’s life choice. That’s just common sense, which I realize now is not so common. But I would think if people really love these cats, and they knew they would not be able to take care of them, that they would make provisions for that situation. I know I would, because I have a heart, brain, courage, and a boatload of money; money that I do not intend on using to fix other people’s stupidity. But what really frightens me is that people think Oz is a real place.

~

I have a correction to my phone number. I have a free reclining chair, perfect condition, clean. It was a lift chair, but the lift part doesn’t work so it can be used as a recliner or regular chair. The correct number is (607) 625-3564.

~

Yesterday, which was Sunday, Aug. 11, I was walking home and this man approached me and he was trying to get money from me and I said no, I don’t have it. I have lived here in Owego all my life and I have never seen a problem with panhandlers. I’m sorry, but I can’t give money to every Joe and Jane that approaches me on the street. If they need help, if they need food, they can go to a food pantry or organization that offers assistance. They can, but don’t, but they shouldn’t ask me for money because I have my own needs and I cannot give them anything.

~

I live at the top of Oak Hill in Barton and I have four or five trees that are dead from the ash borer that are standing next to the road, and the large branches are found in the road and I can hear the vehicle’s tires going over the branches. I talked to the Tioga County Supervisor about five years ago. They said I would be placed on a list to have them taken down. I’m 70 years old and I don’t think I can do the job myself without causing danger. I would appreciate the county taking care of this.

~

In regards to a comment last week, is this Eleanor E.? I need a clue. Thank you.

~

I was just wondering how many of you out there follow the national news as close as I do. There was a news piece recently about how much the population of New York has dropped each year for the last 10 years. Cuomo used to blame it on six months of bad weather. What a load of BS. We all know why property taxes are out of sight and there’s no affordable housing. Ithaca was on the list again as one of the most unaffordable cities to live in the whole country. The average person would have to make $24 an hour to try to live around here. I personally know many people who left New York for these reasons and never came back.

~

Jesus is our only hope. Accept Him as your Savior today.

National Political Viewpoints

The person who commented on Florence Alpert’s editorial needs to recheck her own facts regarding Kamala Harris on defunding the police. In June 2020 on CNN (Not Fox) she praised defunding the police and donated to Anti Police, pro sanctuary cities. You can check this out on the Internet.

~

Quoth Trump: “If Biden got in, you’ll have a stock market crash the likes of 1929 or worse.” Quoth Trump: “If Harris wins this election, you will quickly have a crash like in 1929.” If Krusty the Clown were running for president, Trump would say, “If Krusty wins this election, you will have a stock market crash the likes of 1929 or worse.” It speaks to the intellectual prowess of the typical MAGA fanatic that Trump’s lies are still applauded at his rallies. The stock market posted record highs 33 times during the first six months of Biden’s presidency, and the S&P 500 posted its most recent record high less than one month ago.

~

I couldn’t believe the comments last week. So many of them simply made statements that were easily proven as out and out false. The reader who disparaged Florence Alpert’s remarks of Kamala Harris not supporting defunding the police has not done their homework. A quick five-minute search on the Internet will bring you to several interviews that she has done that exactly does that. The writer who states that only “Fox and Friends” has been sued doesn’t know what they are talking about either. Does Nicholas Sandman ring any bells? Last but least, one writer thought by saying that 42 percent of former members don’t support Trump somehow disqualifies him. How about the 92 percent that stopped working with Harris because she is a bully? To those who are concerned about Trump being a dictator, the Biden-Harris administration did an end-around with congress eight to 10 times more than Trump or even Obama when it comes to passing mandates.

~

I’m a registered Independent voter, but I just have to sympathize with the Democratic readers and voters right now. I am angry on your behalf, to be honest. You’ve been denied the ability to vote for a suitable candidate! Instead you’ve just been handed one, as if the owners of the Democratic Party know better than you who you should vote for or choose. To add insult to injury, they lied to you (us all, really) for who knows how long about the state of the current President’s mental health. The VP, the press, they were all lying to you, telling you he was fine. Then they trot out the VP, who knew all along just how badly he was declining, and expect you to accept her as your new candidate without question. I’m sorry that your party isn’t respecting you, or giving you the chance to vote for someone you actually want.

~

I see another blue wave coming in November. Kamala Harris is upbeat, hopeful, and positive; Trump is doom and gloom. Be ready!

~

Tulsi Gabbard, an ex-democrat who exposed Kamala during the 2020 debates, has now been put on the Do Not Fly list and is labeled a threat to the country by the Department of Justice Democrat Party. That’s right. You don’t agree with the Democrats, you tell the truth about them, they put the FBI, the Secret Service and the Department of Justice against you. What a democracy we live in.

~

Here we go again in this column, Trump this, Trump’s evil, Trump’s Satan. Let me tell you people something. It’s the same thing every week. I’ve been a Democrat for over 40 years, my parents were Democrats, and my grandparents were Democrats. I voted for Joe Biden and for three and a half years I wish I didn’t! I’m not voting Democrat this time. He’s made my life a living hell for the past three and a half years. It shows me that Democrats do not care about their people.

~

Tim Waltz, the Vice-Presidential candidate, has visited China 30 times and praised their Communist government.

~

What can be unburdened by what has been? Wow! Far out, Kamala. You really nailed that, whoa dude! Seriously, is that the best you Democrats can do?

~

So this week’s talking points from the White House to the fake news about Kamala and Tim were that they bring joy to the world. They are joyous, and everything is joy. I wonder what next week’s words are going to be. I’ll be curious.

~

Trump wants Americans to be afraid. He wants Democrats to be afraid of him. He wants MAGA to be afraid of their fellow Americans. We are tired of this campaign of fear and hatred. We’re going to rise up this November to sweep away this campaign of fear and hatred and elect our first Madam President, Kamala Harris.

~

I must say I thoroughly enjoyed the Biden interview, hopefully his last. He talked about a powerful economy? I never laughed so hard in my life! Best comedy show I’ve ever been at in my life.

~

So Kamala Harris is now flip flopping on everything. She’s going to secure the border, she’s going to support fracking, she’s going to deal with the crime, and she’s going to go after the high prices. But she’s had three and a half, four years to do that. She’s never done it at all. And now she’s stealing from Trump, saying that there will be no tax on tips. Don’t these Democrats have anything to run on that’s their own? She should be out there saying what she’s going to do, but no, she won’t even do an interview. She’s another Biden basement candidate.

~

Trump falsely claims that Harris is faking the massive crowd size. He claims that it is AI. Hey buddy; I can see where Trump is going with this. It’s called electoral denial. He’s going to lose the presidential race and he’s going to blame it on the democrats, he will say they’re cheating. And of course all the foolish Trumpsters will take it hook, line and sinker.

~

Trump is at it again! He’s going to sue the DOJ for $115 million. Well, that’s either going to come out of the tax money or it’s going to raise the deficit so that they have the funds. And if he by chance wins by his loaded Supreme Court, and for someone who’s trained to cut government and cut spending, he’s a real idiot because he hasn’t thought this through and we’re ultimately going to pay for his ignorance.

~

It seems that pretty much all of Obama’s team is working on Kamala’s bid for president. Looks like he’s looking for his fourth term in the White House.

~

The Never Trumpers are growing quickly in numbers, and some are saying they will vote for Kamala Harris this fall. They are putting the country over their currently drastically changed Republican party that has now descended into a MAGA cult. Let freedom ring!

~

I just want all of you Democrats that are so critical about Trump having people quit to know that 92% of Kamala’s staff quit on her since she has been vice president? None of them ever had anything nice to say about her, including her foul language and tirades all the time.