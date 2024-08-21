Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Happy summer to everyone, I hope it’s been fun. I am Zach, the one with all the white, and I will be telling our story.

We came to Gail as 5-month-old kittens back in the fall of 2022. Our three siblings got adopted. We also got adopted about two years ago and stayed with a lady for almost a year.

Her job kept her away for a few days at a time and we were left to explore on our own. It was fine at first, but then we got bored and started chasing each other playing. Well, we knocked over some stuff and it broke. When our new mom came home she was mad at us for breaking things so she called Gail to come get us. We were still kittens and had to play. Gail understood this and was kind to us when we returned.

We have been back for a year now and I beg Gail every time she feeds us by reaching up her leg to pick me up and love me. I rub all over her and show her how gentle I can be.

We are older now and have settled down. We really want a home of our own together or separate, it doesn’t matter.

Gail has had family problems and has been away more, but she still loves on us. We are sweet boys who want a second chance.

Please call Gail to see if you would be the purr-fect fit (meow) at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans can be turned into the Redemption Center in Owego to help pay for our shots and food. There is also a Labor Day raffle to help at Up the Creek Consignment until the end of August.