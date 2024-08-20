Village of Newark Valley awarded $732,420 in Restore NY Funding

The Village of Newark Valley was recently awarded $732,420 in Restore NY funding for the rehabilitation of two buildings located at 10 and 14-16 Whig St. in downtown Newark Valley.

The buildings have been home to many commercial businesses since the Komar’s purchased the buildings. For the past few years, both buildings have remained vacant due to needed repairs.

With the help from grant funding, the buildings will be rehabilitated into two residential spaces and one commercial space at 10 Whig St., and one commercial space and one apartment on the second floor at 14-16 Whig St. Exterior renovations will take place at both properties, including new windows, roofing, and siding.

Jim Tornatore, Village of Newark Valley mayor, stated, “[I am] excited to see these buildings, located in downtown Newark Valley, come back to life with the help of the Restore NY funding.”

The buildings will provide commercial tenants with highly visible storefronts in a walk-able area, as well as quality commercial space in which their business will thrive.

The development at 10 Whig St. and 14-16 Whig St. will also offer residential tenants affordable quality apartments near places of employment, recreation, dining, and shopping.

“With the help of TEAM Tioga we were able to secure funding in order to bring this vision to fruition,” said Mayor Tornatore.

Megan Schnabl, deputy director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, stated, “our Team has a mission to aid and support activities that contribute to the growth and development of businesses in Tioga County. We are pleased Restore NY funding will be used to rehabilitate two important structures in the Village of Newark Valley, providing updated housing for residents and commercial space for new businesses.”

Construction on the buildings is anticipated to begin in 2025.