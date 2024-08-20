Mud and Mayhem

By Wendy Post —

Owego was spared earlier this month when Tropical Storm Debby’s path narrowly brushed it, and triggered heavy rain and flooding to areas pointing west. It is not lost upon this writer that we could have easily seen the likes of 2011 with this storm – but didn’t.

In the meantime, the Tioga County Fair was underway in Owego, bracing for what might be the worst and with a full slate of activities continuing and underway. This created a challenge for the county’s fair board, as thoughts were immediately directed to the possibilities of a unique derby track, once the rains ended at 5 p.m. on Friday.

With a couple of hours to go before derby time, excess water was pushed out of the demolition derby ring, revealing layers of mud and making conditions perfect for Friday night’s show!

It would take hard work, however, as the fair board president and other organizers worked to get through a power outage, lined up equipment to tow vehicles out of mud, they placed temporary walkways over the mud, and they opened up the gates for the show by 8 p.m.! No small task!

Over 70 vehicles arrived for Friday night’s demolition derby, which included the Brett / Mel Memorial Run, in memory of long-time derby runner Brett Relyea, and Melanie Schnurbusch, his fiancé. Both passed away on April 23 due to a motor vehicle accident. Brett was 46, Melanie, 42. Brett owned and operated Relyea’s Towing Service and Rapid Recovery.

Brett was a well-known demo derby driver; he was a promoter locally and regionally, for local fairs and events and even the Broome County Fair. Brett also participated in numerous events all up and down the East Coast.

Derby organizer, Rob Browne, noted, prior to Friday’s run, that a number of out-of-town cars were expected to travel to the Tioga County Fair; and, in addition to local drivers, all gathering to pay tribute to Relyea and the iconic 00.

Brett had won his first-ever race at the age of 15 at Shangri-La Speedway, according to derby organizer Rob Browne. And then, starting in his teenage years Relyea pulled in hundreds of wins including a win at the New York State Fair. Brett’s passion for driving took him to points across the United States as well, to include Las Vegas.

Brett’s father, Bill Relyea, was also a regular driver at Shangri-La, and the Relyea family derby legacy goes back another generation to his grandfather, Floyd Relyea.

On Friday the demolition derby saw a full slate of participants, ready to run. Emerging from the mud victorious was Kolby Whitmarsh in first and Mikey Swansbrough in second in Stock 4-cylinder; the Modified Compact winner was Harold Walburn; minivan winners included Guy Raymond Jr., in first, and Adam Buteau, who was driving Junky, in second.

Cody Browne earned the win in the Brett / Mel Memorial Run and the 8-cylinder class.

To view more photos and videos from the demolition derby and the Tioga County Fair, you can Follow us on Facebook or find the Tioga County Fair on Facebook.

(JoAnn R. Walter contributed to this story.)