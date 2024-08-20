Letter: Because I said so!

Did your parents ever say that when they didn’t want to justify their reasoning?

It’s effective. Leaves no room for argument. Doesn’t require facts.

Donald Trump is the Ultimate Parent.

If I lose the election, it was rigged. Illegal aliens are murderers, drug smugglers, and rapists. The mainstream media are out to get me. Democrats are evil liars. People who don’t agree with me are dangerous. Authoritative leaders who dictate policy are superior to those who share power. The judge was biased, the jury was manipulated, and I’m innocent anyway.

How do you know you can believe me about all this?

Because I said so!

When Trump’s followers cede to him the authority of Ultimate Parent, they necessarily assign themselves the role of Ultimate Children: obedient, conforming, accepting his every pronouncement and whim, no matter how outlandish or irrational; afraid to give credence to facts or opinions that differ from his, for fear of retaliation.

However: If you’re of voting age, you’re expected to use your own judgment, based on facts and thoughtful reflection; to question uncompromising generalizations and things that don’t ring true from your own experience of people who are different; to insist on logical explanations; to discern whose ideas and positions are worthy of your admiration and respect; and to avoid pressure to surrender your own judgment to anyone else’s, especially one who uses fear and intimidation to convince you to walk in lock-step with him.

Rebuff politicians who fuel isolation, distrust, and dread. Listen to legitimate sources of information, and reject ones that are created to mislead you, especially on social media. Be especially wary of someone who makes things up altogether because he thinks falsehoods are justified when they serve his purpose.

Vote for what’s good for the whole country, not just for causes the Ultimate Parent advocates without explanation or justification, and especially not for causes that only benefit the Ultimate Parent who expects you to believe everything he claims. Why?

Because he said so.

Rev. Janet Ernisse

Spencer, N.Y.