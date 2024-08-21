Swing on by the old train station; Food, golf and more at The Turn Golf Sim & Restaurant

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Owego’s historic 1831 train station, once a hub for travelers of the Norfolk Southern Railway until the late 1960’s, has opened again with an exciting and creative business. The Turn Golf Simulator & Restaurant, located at 53 Depot St. in Owego, N.Y., opened in February.

Owner Nick Riegel, an area native and 2013 OFA graduate, had always wanted to own and manage his own business. Riegel’s idea for an indoor golf simulator, paired with a bar and restaurant, was inspired by visiting similar establishments in the region.

The Depot Street property sat vacant for more than three years after Bill’s Restaurant closed. Many in the Owego area also remember another former restaurant housed at the same property, Grand Central.

Riegel hopes to draw all ages to his establishment, and for various types of events, and noted, “This is a family-oriented environment.”

The Turn Golf Sim features Trackman, a top-of-the-line golf simulator, where golf enthusiasts can play golf any time of year, and at hundreds of golf courses all over the world.

Up to eight people can play at any one time, delivering an experience for players of all levels. Tweak your golf swing, practice on a driving range, try a closest-to-the-pin challenge and other games, or golf on multiple courses around the U.S. and the world like Ireland, Dubai, or even the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Riegel chuckled as he recalled one family who came in to play golf and chose a course in Hawaii. At one point the family took a vacation-type selfie in front of the screen, with the Hawaii golf course in the background.

A perfect alternative for golfers on those not-so-nice weather days, The Turn Golf is, Riegel said, “A lot more than golf,” and further added that the establishment is family-oriented and engages a good time for all ages.

Guests will find opportunities to throw with PACS Axe Throwing, too, and in the future Riegel would like to set up dart boards and host leagues.

Group parties are welcome, too. For instance, The Turn Golf recently hosted a youth birthday party, as well as a reunion for the OFA Class of 1979. From business meetings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, wedding rehearsals and more, group celebrations can be considered for booking.

The outside of the property remains as it has for decades, down to the word “Arrivals” posted over the front door. A historic marker rests in front of the railroad tracks, where the sounds of several trains flying by daily add to the authentic flair. The historic marker signifies the birthplace of Erie, and a convention that was held in December of 1831 to further the New York and Erie Railroad charter.

Riegel explained that he wants to preserve the history of the train station. Inside, the exposed bricks welcome guests, along with the iconic train mural on the east end of the building. Inside renovations took several months, and fresh paint brightens the mood. In the near future, new signage will be placed.

Riegel’s background includes working with his parents, Aaron and Stacey Riegel, owners of Rainbow Trail. Nick said he started working with his parents when he was 18 and has been in the bar/restaurant business ever since.

A number of goals are on Riegel’s list for the future, such as hosting outdoor live music during the better weather seasons and setting up corn hole leagues.

To reach those goals, an action item is to tear down the vacant building next to the train station, and that is part of the Riegel’s property. Once that is leveled it will open up space for Nick to build a pavilion, put in a chicken barbecue pit, and more.

Inside, Riegel noted, large screen TV’s are always tuned into sports including football, baseball, hockey, NASCAR, golf, and more.

The Turn Golf Sim offers a variety of food options and signature drinks. Wednesday night is Ladies Night, Thursday is Taco Night, and Friday is Burger Night.

Two special events are forthcoming. On Aug. 24, Red’s Line Dancing will host live line dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. And then on Aug. 29 and Sept. 26, Tees and Trucks by Leonardo’s Wine Bar will host a food truck festival starting at 5 p.m.

Winter hours at The Turn Golf Sim begin on Sept. 28. Fall golf leagues run from September through December.

To learn more, find updates on Facebook and Instagram or browse their website, https://theturngolfsim.com.