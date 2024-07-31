Readers’ Column for the week of July 28, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

The old man in the silver car that tried to run me off the road in Nichols, I’ve got your license plate. I have it all on video. Good luck!

I’d like to know if anybody else has these problems. Two of my stations that I like to watch, Newsmax and another, I don’t get any volume on my TV for the last week. Now, starting last night, the Mets and Yankees station broadcast the game in Spanish. I try to call up and get help, and everybody I talk to I cannot understand what he or she is saying. I hang up, trying to call back to get somebody that speaks English that I can understand. And after six tries I’ve had it. I’m so frustrated and pissed off at this point.

I give up; I’m throwing in the towel. I just cannot make some understand that I am not responsible for helping, in any way, shape or form, with stray cats and / or for any overcrowding shelters. But you do raise an interesting point in that if these cats are so deeply loved, why do their owners turn them away? So you just go on feeding them so that the problem grows.

I would like to say thank you for taking a peaceful pause from the political viewpoints last week. I know people have differences of opinion, but there’s no reason for violence.

Praise God, Jesus is coming very soon.

It’s Tuesday night, I’m lying in my hammock looking at the sky and there is this light that wiggles and wiggles, going back and forth. It is not airplane lights, has anyone else seen anything like this lately? It’s just a white light. If you know what it is, write in and I will be watching for it in next week’s paper.

The kids’ picnic this year will be Aug. 3 at Marvin Park. There will be free food, games, and hayrides for all school age children. It will be held at the recently reopened playground area at Marvin Park. There will be a bicycle giveaway at 3 p.m. that day. Hope to see you there.

Bravo to the Frisbee family for hosting Sundays on the Farm, and what an enjoyable museum it was! It was wonderful that they took the time and effort to leave that for the next generation. Thank you!

National Political Viewpoints

You know what’s a threat to democracy, letting a man that you knew had a serious problem stay in office for four years as President of the United States. Everybody knew it; everybody lied. That is a threat to democracy in my eyes.

The women on The View, all six of them, think Donald Trump should be tested for cognitive awareness because he rambles on. No, he likes to talk and he’s funny, and everything he says makes sense to anybody with a brain. I think the people that need a cognitive awareness test are the so-called women of The View because nothing they say makes sense, and all they do is speak hatred.

The truth is starting to finally come out about that climate nonsense. I said for years it was bogus. It was just a moneymaker for Al Gore, John Kerry, and all the people that have money invested in it. They make you put more stuff on your cars and make it harder to get your car inspected. Everybody’s making money on it except for the people that really know it’s bogus. It’s finally happening, people. They’ve got 32 proven false facts about this nonsense. Everyone’s life has been a living hell over this. They should all be out of office.

Trump wants to cut taxes on tax, which sounds great in theory. The actual Ted Cruz sponsored bill would not allow people making $28,000 or less a year to use it but would allow hedge fund managers to re-characterize wages as tips to lower taxes. Of course, the MAGA crowd takes care of the wealthy and screws the poor. Another scam!

I just read Florence Alpert’s Letter to the Editor, in which she wrote about the national debt being too big. Yes, it is, I agree with her 100%, but she’s got a couple of facts she left out. First of all, the previous Republican president ran our debt up 25%, seven and a half trillion dollars, that wasn’t mentioned, even neglected, minor mistake. And another thing she said, the Democrats control everything. The Democrats don’t control the House. That’s another fact you forgot. They haven’t had control of the House for three and a half years. So at least get your facts straight if you’re going to do that. At least she signed her name to it, even though she did leave out a few important facts.

So Joe made a mess out of this country and now he’s decided to drop out of the race. Way to go Democrats!

What a mess the Democrats have created. So if you want a mess for our country, vote for the Democratic candidate come November.

Seriously, Kamala Harris, that’s the best you can do?

I hope you people wake up out there. Kamala Harris is just like leaving Joe Biden in there. Don’t forget she just left the last almost four years doing absolutely nothing with Joe Biden. She was all about open borders. She’s all in on the Green Deal. Think about it, people. It’s just like putting Gavin Newsom in there. Don’t fall for it, people!

So the FBI wants to investigate the Secret Service. Wow! That’s like the pot calling the kettle black.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I have to agree with Kamala when she says that her and Joe had a great impact on this country. Millions are here illegally, costing us billions of dollars, we have high inflation, wars in the Middle East, and we have high crime. So yes, I guess Kamala, you are absolutely right. You and Joe have had a great impact on this country, but none of it is for the good.

Kamala Harris says she wants to move us forward, while she says President Trump wants to move us backwards. I vote for going back. Back to low unemployment, safe and secure borders, low gas prices, low crime, and no wars in the Middle East. Let’s say you.

To my fellow Tioga county neighbors, I am begging all who support MAGA and Donald Trump to please reconsider your vote. Regardless of political party, beliefs or otherwise, a vote for Trump this November is a vote for a very dark future. This is a moral imperative, not a banner wave for the Democratic Party. We are better than this! Those that use the word God along with Trump are straying far away from the beauty, love and compassion of God’s grace. Trump will always have his own interests come first. He needs constant validation. A person like this is incapable of love, compassion and understanding. Again please reconsider.

Eyes open folks because we, as citizens, at this moment are “in a psyop stuck inside of a movie wrapped up in a reality show. Soon, it will be a documentary.” All secrets will be revealed and we will finally have a world we’ve only dreamed about!

It will be after this goes to print; however, it will be interesting to see how the meeting between Kamala Harris and Netanyahu goes. Diplomatic skills will be key, especially since her husband is Jewish, as well as her in-laws and step- children.

May I say, in light of recent events, that I support the candidate who supports life. By trying to keep wars at a minimum; safeguarding as much as possible, the lives of those who signed on to defend our country. By avoiding creating or condoning, financially or policy-wise, conflicts that endanger not only our citizens, but also every person in the world. By ensuring people can afford food and shelter to sustain life. By holding accountable those whose job it is to guard and protect, not only the lives of politicians, but also all citizens. By saving the lives of those who fall into the trap of drug addiction from illegal drugs flowing across our border. And while I support a woman’s right to protect her way of life, I also support protecting the life of a healthy baby capable of life once born. Using taxpayer dollars to make sure OUR aging infrastructure is safe, and FEMA is fully funded to cope with any and all disasters threatening life, before passing out funds offshore. By helping our students be among the best in the world, instead of far down the list; so they are prepared to deal with the challenges of life and care for themselves. It’s all pretty basic, when you get down to it. I vote according to policy, not personality.

Glad Joe decided not to run. I was worried; he’d never enjoy all his bribe money, if he were president again!

The irony of Joe Biden’s resignation for reelection as President is he tendered it on “National Ice Cream Day,” or now being referred to as “National Bidenana Day.” Perfect timing for Bidenana Split.