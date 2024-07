Dear Editor,

I am working on my merit badge for BSA, and have been tasked with reaching out to a newspaper and writing them.

I chose The Owego Pennysaver because of the local stories.

I am very appreciative of all the articles about the scout troops you put in The Owego Pennysaver. Sharing those articles helps to spread the word about scouting, and encourages people to join.

Thank you,

Hailey Stevens