Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 15, 2024 through July 21, 2024 there were 104 calls for service, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, there were seven mental health holds reported, and eight traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Ryan M. Bacon, age 24 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor). Bacon was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Katrina F. Winters, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation into a Domestic Violence Incident on Apple Blossom Lane. Winters was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Suzanne Sexton, age 49 of Pearl River, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Sexton was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

James R. Mead, age 39 of Tarpon Springs, Fla., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Mead was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nakia S. Murray, age 49 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), Speed In Zone (Violation), Following Too Close (Violation), Broken Headlight (Violation), and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on the Court Street Bridge. Murray was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.