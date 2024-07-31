Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On July 17, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephanie M. Rooney, age 35 of Barton, N.Y., for the charges of one count of Harassment 2nd, two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, one count of Robbery in the 3rd, one count of Petit Larceny, one count Endangering the Welfare of a child, and was found to have an active Warrant for her arrest out of Pennsylvania.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported domestic disturbance, where it was found that Rooney was engaging in a physical disturbance with another subject. Rooney was arraigned through CAP Court in front of Justice Bogart, and remanded without bail, to the Tioga County Jail due to prior felony convictions.

Rooney was to appear on July 23, 2024 in front of Justice Bogart at the Town of Tioga Court.

~

On July 15, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miya L Atkinson, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., for an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Tioga Court for Petit Larceny. Atkinson was taken into custody by the New York State Police and subsequently transferred to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Atkinson was arraigned in CAP Court and released to appear in the Town of Tioga Court at a later date.