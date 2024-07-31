Gail’s Tails; Cats with Ailments: A tribute to Honey

By Gail Ghinger —

Have you ever heard of Megacolon? This is what my little lady had. She stopped eating as much as she used to and frequently went to the litter box, but did not go very much. She also drank a lot of water.

She started losing weight, so I made an appointment at the veterinarian. The photo is what her X-ray looked like. I was shocked. Her colon was the size of a balloon.

The normal contraction of the colon is what moves food through and to the other end; but for her, it just piled up inside. She was on a medication called Cisapride for three weeks in the hopes that it would cause the colon to start contracting again and move things along. It did not work.

This is my girl Honey. She came to me as a kitten when college kids left for winter break and threw her outside on the porch. After one day, and she was still there, I told my mom, we have to bring her in or she’ll freeze to death.

That day she became my mom’s baby. My mom passed away in 2018, so then she became mine.

She is about 15 now and was diagnosed with megacolon. I was hoping she would get better.

Saturday morning she was suffering, so I had to let her cross the Rainbow Bridge.

Rest peacefully now my sweet Honey girl.