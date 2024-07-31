Crafts and more at the Tioga County Fair!

By Wendy Post —

Be sure to visit the Arts & Crafts Barn during the Tioga County Fair, planned for Aug. 6 through Aug. 10 this year at the fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. “Once again this year the barn will feature arts and crafts of all varieties, and contests presented by Cinda Goodrich, Fair Board member and Arts & Craft Barn coordinator.”

Check out the “What’s It” contest taking place throughout the week at the Arts & Crafts Barn. Goodrich will have, on display, a mystery item for guests to take a glance at. Upon arrival at the barn, guests can take a look at the item and then take a guess, placing an answer in a jar to earn a chance at a prize. The prize winner will be announced at the end of the fair.

Crafters continue to be sought for the Arts & Crafts Barn at the fair. Competing crafts should arrive at the barn on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. The judging of items and setting up of the barn’s display will take place on Monday, when the fairgrounds are closed and as they get ready for opening day.

On Tuesday, the fair will be looking for the Best Pie in the County. There is no fee to enter, and pies will be judged at 1 p.m. Pies should be pre-registered by Aug. 4, and should arrive at the Arts & Crafts Barn by noon on Tuesday. To register, call (607) 687-1719.

Wednesday is Up-cycle Day. Make something useful from something that is unusable, and recycle.

There will be a youth category and senior category for Up-Cycle Day this year, with prizes for the senior category, age 18 and up, being $150 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, and $60 for 3rd place. In the Category of 18 and under, prizes will be $50 for 1st place, $25 for 2nd place, and $15 for 3rd place.

The contest, sponsored by Casella Waste Systems, will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Arts & Crafts Barn. To register, call (607) 687-1719 and leave a message.

Items from the Arts & Crafts Barn should be picked up on Sunday, Aug. 11, between 1 and 3 p.m., and participants will also receive their premium checks at that time. Monetary prizes are awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each Class, as well as Best of Show in both the Arts & Crafts and Ag. Product categories. Ribbons will also be presented to participants in a variety of categories.

Also, this year’s Tioga County Fair will be holding a craft market where a table can be rented for $15 on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. until the close of the fair. Pre-register by email to cgoodrich4@verizon.net.

“The fee is for one person and their product, ” Goodrich noted, adding that participants must also bring their own table.

And don’t miss out on the “Tallest Cornstalk” contest, with the winner walking away with a $50 gift certificate from Ward & Van Scoy. Last year’s “Tallest Cornstalk” came in at a towering 15-feet in height. Cornstalks will arrive on Sunday, Aug. 4, and then be on display at the Arts & Crafts Barn throughout the week.

For details regarding the Arts & Craft Barn, and for general fair information visit www.tiogacofair.com.