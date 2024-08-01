Midsummer Brass Blast on Lake Street for First Friday

The Early Owego Antique Center is excited to host the Maine Community Band as its contribution to Owego’s First Friday festivities. The band will play from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the north end of Lake Street in downtown Owego.

Founded in 1861, the Maine Community Band is one of the oldest bands in the United States. Members come from far and near, of all ages and skill levels, to share their joy of music.

Guests at Owego’s First Friday will enjoy a rousing performance of favorites, old and new.