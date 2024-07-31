Think of the Reality You Want; Thoughts create our destiny

By Sister Chirya —

We attract our destiny into our life with the power of our thinking. This is the power of the mind, because it is the mind that creates the world. Meditation teaches us, don’t think of the situation as it is; don’t think of the reality happening today; think of the reality you want, because thoughts create our lives and our world. It always works!

Why not try this out. Create and practice the following thoughts; repeat them constantly daily for a month.

1. First thought, “I am a powerful being. I consciously choose positive responses before coming into sound.

2. I am calm and stable always.

3. I am always happy (not I want happiness). I am happy.

4. I am fearless and confident. With post COVID and many conflicts in the world, a vibration of fear has become an energy that exists on this planet, so protect yourself. Use God’s power and blessing as a divine circle, a shield of protection around the self. Envelope yourself with the highest energy of thought; a high vibration of positive thought protects us from a lower vibration of energy.

5. Choose a positive thought about you. For example, “I am on time.” Even better, “I am always before time.”

But be careful, others constantly reinforce to us, “You are always late.”

6. My body is always perfect and healthy.

7. I accept people, and people accept me. I am loved. My relationships stand on respect and trust. My family is united.

8. Forgiveness: I forgive. I let go. I bless them.

Visualize what you want to see happen and write it down as if it has already happened. Someone owes you money. Instead of complaining, think, “I know you are going to return my money.”

Two most powerful times to practice these thoughts are before going to sleep and upon waking. Do not say good morning or good night to your phone or computer. Don’t consume anything from the media before sleeping and upon waking. Use technology in the right way.

Instead, have gratitude. First thought in the morning, have gratitude for self, God, others, and nature. Before a meal, have gratitude, thankfully pray and bless the food.

Remember, I am what I eat; not just the nutrients, but also the vibrations of how the food was cooked and served. Everyone’s energy is in that food. Create high energy thoughts whilst cooking and eating to purify the food. It takes only five seconds, like washing our hands, to bless the food and water before eating and drinking to remove emotional vibrations.

Also, bless your water before drinking to purify it from the chemicals and all the vibrations of the city. Water absorbs our thoughts; if there is fear in the city, then fear is in the water. By thinking, I am a powerful soul. My body is perfect and healthy; you can positively change the quality of the water, food, and your health.

It works even if you don’t believe it. Practice these affirmations daily and you will begin to feel and accept these thoughts. Think of the reality you want and it happens, because thoughts create our destiny.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She published Globally. Join Peace Village as they celebrate their 25th year of spiritual services this year. For details call [518] 589-5000 or visit www.peacevillageretreat.org.)