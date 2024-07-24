Owego Hose Team Wins CNY Title

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. reclaimed the coveted Central New York firematic hose racing title at the 130th Annual Central New York Firefighter’s Association (CNYFA) convention held in Onondaga County, N.Y. last weekend.

The races are timed events where firefighters test their skills. Teams of five members must connect nozzles to hoses, hoses to hoses, and hoses to the fire hydrant, and knock down targets in the quickest time.

Owego placed first in both the Ladder and Wye Races and second in the Gear Dress and Water Ball competitions, edging out Onondaga Hill Fire Department, 18-16, in total points won.

Team members include Joe Morabito, Scott McGregor, Alvin Smith, Kaleb Ellis, Danny Gavin, Tim Gavin, and Pat Gavin.

Race times for Owego were as follows: First (1st) Place Ladder Race – Owego Hose Team – 13.38 seconds; First (1st) Place Wye Race – Owego Hose Team – 27.05 seconds; Second (2nd) Place Gear Dress – T. Gavin – 44 seconds; Second (2nd) Place Water Ball – Owego Hose Team.

Known for their hose racing prowess, it was no surprise Owego placed first in the Ladder and Wye races. Water Ball has always proved a challenge for Owego, and is no different in Onondaga County.

The team lost in the first round to Elbridge Fire Department on Elbridge’s home court in the double elimination competition. However, led by Joe Morabito on the nozzle, Owego battled through the loser’s bracket only to face Elbridge again in the championship round.

Owego won the first match but fell short in its third try, coming in second for Water Ball.

“Without a second place finish in Water Ball the big trophy would have gone to Onondaga Hill this year,” said Owego Hose Team Member and Past Owego Fire Chief Danny Gavin.

He added, “Joe and our Water Ball competitors showed grit and determination to battle back from behind.”

Six teams competed in the competition. Hose races improve basic firefighting skills.