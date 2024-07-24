Readers’ Column for the week of July 21, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

(From the Editor: We are taking a peaceful pause from political viewpoints this week, and in light of the current political climate. We will return, however, and are asking you to keep comments civil, brief, and factual to set a balanced tone moving forward. Thank you for understanding.)

Ah, peace and quiet once again on Glenmary Drive, or should I say Glenmary Highway. I might even be able to sit on my front porch and actually carry on a conversation without being interrupted by screaming loud traffic going 70mph. Yippee, yahoo!

~

“Young people are saying we all have a right to know what is in the air we breathe, in the water we drink, and the food we eat. It is our responsibility to leave this planet cleaner and greener. That must be our legacy.” — John Lewis

~

The number for the fabric scraps, etc., was listed as incorrect. If interested, please call me (do not text to this number) at (607) 642-8744 and leave a message. Thank you.

~

There was an offer of fabric scraps last week in the Pennysaver. If no one has scooped them up yet, I’d love the chance! Instruction was to contact you and leave my number. My phone number is (607) 338-0057.

~

Have people noticed how our insurance rates are going wild? Why are we paying for disasters in other states? Our insurance companies are ripping us off terribly with their bad contracts. Why should we have to pay exorbitant rates that are going up every two or three months because they made bad investments? I mean this is the biggest scam that is going on. Something needs to be done. Contact your congressman or somebody and start complaining. This has got to stop!

~

They say you can tell a lot about a person’s character by how they treat animals. The gentleman that came to the rescue of the poor defenseless dog at the gas station on Sunday, you, dear sir, are a kind soul.

~

Volunteers are needed for the Tioga County Fair beginning Aug. 6 through Aug. 10 to man the ticket booth and help with parking. If you are interested, please sign up today at tiogacofair.com and click on Volunteer. Thank you.

~

Great news for the Village of Owego! The board has finally approved an engine brake local law. We should see signage soon, and some peace and less vibration from the nuisance Jake brakes.

~

The Tioga County Kids Picnic, hosted by VFW Post 1371, will be held on Aug. 3 at Marvin Park, over by the grandstands because of construction. There will be free food, free drinks, free games, and a bicycle giveaway at 3 p.m. Hope to see you there!

~

This goes out to all you taxpayers in the town of Barton and the town of Chemung. We have an unhinged code enforcer. He’s putting a stop work order on somebody building a deck, and an Amish person because he’s building chicken coops; he wants permits for a greenhouse, on their own personal property! The only way you’re going to stop this, you start with the Town Supervisor and then you go after all the board members and you vote them out. The code enforcer is actually handing out parking tickets; acting like an actual law enforcement officer and the judge actually makes you pay! And nobody wants to publish this. They don’t want you to know what’s going on out here. This guy is acting like a law enforcement officer! It makes you crazy. We need to vote all of them out of office and start with a clean slate! Get them all out!

~

Attention Ukulele Players: the Tioga Ukulele Group’s next adult jam session is scheduled for July 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego United Methodist Church, located at 261 Main St. in Owego. All levels of players are welcome to join us, from beginners to accomplished ukulele players. Come join in the fun! For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803 or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.

~

I, for one, am very happy the bridge on Glenmary Drive is closed for repairs, the road hasn’t been this peaceful in over a decade. The speedway is closed, kids!