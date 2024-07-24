Summerfest in Newark Valley set for July 27

Newark Valley is getting ready to celebrate summer during this year’s Summerfest, taking place on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at and around Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley, N.Y.

Things begin with the annual parade, which lines up at the highway department on Whig Street at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. step off. The route will go down Whig Street towards town and then over to Elm Street, and just outside of Trout Ponds Park. The parade will feature local bands, creative floats, and community groups.

For information about the parade, email to jthompson2@stny.rr.com.

Enjoy live music throughout the day at the park, and savor delicious offerings from a variety of food trucks and local vendors.

There will be crafts and a vendor fair set up along with fun activities for children in the Kids’ Zone. Games include the pedal tractor pull and an obstacle course.

And don’t forget to purchase tickets for the annual Duck Race. A single ticket is $5, or you can get five tickets for $20. Watch the ducks race and cheer on your favorites for a chance to win great prizes.

The annual Fireworks will begin at dark at Cooks Hill.

Stay up to date on the latest news and updates about Summerfest at their Facebook event page, NV Summerfest hosted by Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce.