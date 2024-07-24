Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hello everybody! As you may know, Gail is dealing with family issues with both her brother and her father right now, as well as being seen twice a week in PT for back problems of her own. She is doing the best she can to care for all of us and would really like to get some of us adopted.

Two adoptions of kittens fell through when the adopters called to say they could get some for free. Boy, will they be surprised when they take them to the vet.

Anyway, I am here again, Nanny, in hopes someone sees my beautiful buff colored coat and thinks, “How did a gorgeous specimen like her not get adopted yet?”

I am four years old now with my current shots, and am just waiting for that phone call to come in asking for me. I am very soft and love long strokes down my back.

Gail is desperate to get at least ten of us adopted this summer while the kids are still at home. Please look at your family members and ask, “Do we have room for one more?”

If so, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. There is a new summer raffle at Up the Creek Consignment Store in Owego to help feed us.

Happy summer!