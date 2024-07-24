Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 10, 2024, property located at Meyers Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Jason Harvey to Adam and Rebeca Harris for $55,000.

On July 10, 2024, property located at 742 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Bart Mancini to Gary and Tara Lee-Sue for $440,000.

On July 10, 2024, property located at 368 Main St., Village of Owego, from Craig Bass to Susan Nicholson for $190,000.

On July 10, 2024, property located at 120 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Benjamin and Kari Hettinger to Linda Jayne for $423,000.

On July 10, 2024, property located at 208 Ketchum Hollow Rd., Town of Candor, from Danny and Tammy Lindsay and David and Nancy Standinger to David and Nancy Standinger for $14,640.

On July 10, 2024, property located at 65 Town Line Rd., Town of Spencer, from Jennifer Churey and Zakkary Ekenrode to Matthew and Mckinley Bast for $285,000.

On July 12, 2024, property located at 255 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from David and Betty Combs to Joshua and Jocelyn Bast for $172,000.

On July 12, 2024, property located at 221 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from CGreen LLC to Real Farm Foods LLC for $41,400.

On July 12, 2024, property located at 351 Ro-Ki Blvd., Town of Nichols, from Dale Jager to Rachael Graham and Alex Boughton for $217,000.

On July 12, 2024, property located at 8 Beth Place, Town of Owego, from Thomas and Sharon Pruden to Andrew and Jeanne Sokolowsky for $210,000.

On July 12, 2024, property located at 428 State Route 96, Tioga, from BTSB Properties LLC to Christopher Scott for $154,500.

On July 16, 2024, property located at 23 Ruth St., Village of Owego, from Brian and Jennifer Cornell to Jeffrey Nye As Trustee for $255,000.

On July 17, 2024, property located at 11 Nottingham Dr., Town of Owego, from Federico, Juam and Albert Kuang for $249,000.