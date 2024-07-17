Change Within and the Without Takes Care of Itself; What is inside of me will affect what is outside

By Sister Chirya —

Within each one of us there is a master of the universe. Not the universe out there, but the inner universe of our thoughts and feelings, attitudes and actions. Most people realize too late how valuable what is waiting within.

We have allowed ourselves for a long time to be distracted and bewitched by what is happening outside. Waste no time trying to change the outside; change the within; and the without will take care of itself.

I won’t be affected by what is outside of me, but what is inside of me will affect what is outside. The positive vibrations I create are received by matter and affect matter around me. To be the master of your inner world is to be the master of your own destiny.

Dadi Janki said, “We know that the mind is inside and that matter is outside. This body is made of matter, of the five elements – ether, air, fire, water and earth. “The task of this time is to create a pure world, beginning with the world inside and then that will purify the world outside. When I keep the mind in silence and put my attention inside, I can cleanse the mind.

“When we have virtues our value increases. I will get a feeling of freshness. It’s about creating the right positive thoughts to replace the negative thoughts in our mind, when we are in the middle of a difficult situation. It’s about gently transforming our negative emotions into positive ones by the use of spiritual power filled in the self by connecting with the Supreme Spiritual Power Source of the world – God.

“This connection is called meditation.”

With determination we receive spiritual strength, giving us help to pass the barrier of useless thoughts, to create positive thoughts, and to be successful in whatever we wish. It comes from within and its partner is patience.

Spirituality is about being the embodiment of what we truly originally are: peace, joy, love, bliss, purity, power, and wisdom. We do not need to separate ourselves from people, leave our responsibilities, or meditate all day long. Spirituality is about being with people, working towards our goals, but taking care of every thought, word and deed through a positive spiritual consciousness.

When I am up above everything down below, even the biggest mountain seems very tiny and insignificant. When I have this power to fly, to go above the situations, I do not feel the bondage of the situation and quick and steady progress is experienced, even when going through difficulties.

The silence experienced in meditation gives the experience of peace, which calms our heart and heals the wounds of the soul. It strengthens the spirit and takes us to a world without sound, and where peace reigns.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She published Globally. Join Peace Village as they celebrate their 25th year of spiritual services this year. For details call [518] 589-5000 or visit www.peacevillageretreat.org.)